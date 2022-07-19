Rohit not consistent, Shikhar Dhawan looking rusty, Virat Kohli struggling: Ex-India cricketer

The trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan didn't have an ideal ODI series against England.
India registered a 2-1 series win over England in both ODI and T20Is but the visitors' top-order remained a major talking point throughout the series. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli didn't have an ideal series and the returns weren't consistent, and substantial, from the experienced trio. Commenting on their recent outings, former India opener Wasim Jaffer said India always played well when top-three fired but it wasn't the case in the last two ODIs vs England.
“India have always played well when the top three have scored runs. But that didn't happen in the last two ODIs and that is something they need to look at. Virat Kohli is struggling at the moment and Shikhar Dhawan is looking rusty,” Jaffer said during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.
"72/4, pressure on Hardik and Pant."
Meanwhile @hardikpandya7 and @RishabhPant17: #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LkDs5ZDNqG
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 17, 2022
While both Virat and Shikhar had forgettable outings, Rohit looked fluent in the series opener, where he struck a brilliant half-century, but didn't make substantial contributions in the last two matches. Jaffer felt Rohit wasn't consistent but the middle-order was at its best in the ODIs and that "would still make Sharma happy".
"Rohit Sharma also hasn't been as consistent as we'd want him to be. But it would still make Sharma happy if the middle-order batters are playing this well," he added.
India will now lock horns with West Indies in the upcoming series and Men in Blue would hope to give their core maximum game time as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Once the photos were clicked, Virat Kohli took over Rishabh Pant’s job and showered his teammates with champagne. A photo from the scene also saw the former India skipper offering some champagne to Ravi Shastri who was one of the commentators for the match.
Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: England bowled out India for 146 to win the match by 100 runs and level the series 1-1
India outclassed England to clinch the T20I series 2- 1 and then put in a clinical display to record a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.