  Cricket
  • News
  Rohit not consistent, Shikhar Dhawan looking rusty, Virat Kohli struggling: Ex-India cricketer

Rohit not consistent, Shikhar Dhawan looking rusty, Virat Kohli struggling: Ex-India cricketer

The trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan didn't have an ideal ODI series against England.

Indian top-order wasn't at their best in the recently concluded ODI series vs England. (Source: AP)

India registered a 2-1 series win over England in both ODI and T20Is but the visitors' top-order remained a major talking point throughout the series. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli didn't have an ideal series and the returns weren't consistent, and substantial, from the experienced trio. Commenting on their recent outings, former India opener Wasim Jaffer said India always played well when top-three fired but it wasn't the case in the last two ODIs vs England.

“India have always played well when the top three have scored runs. But that didn't happen in the last two ODIs and that is something they need to look at. Virat Kohli is struggling at the moment and Shikhar Dhawan is looking rusty,” Jaffer said during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

While both Virat and Shikhar had forgettable outings, Rohit looked fluent in the series opener, where he struck a brilliant half-century, but didn't make substantial contributions in the last two matches. Jaffer felt Rohit wasn't consistent but the middle-order was at its best in the ODIs and that "would still make Sharma happy".

"Rohit Sharma also hasn't been as consistent as we'd want him to be. But it would still make Sharma happy if the middle-order batters are playing this well," he added.

India will now lock horns with West Indies in the upcoming series and Men in Blue would hope to give their core maximum game time as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Updated Date: July 19, 2022 09:31:55 IST

