'Rohit era begins': Fans hail all-format captain of Indian cricket team

Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named India's Test captain, completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli's exit.

The 34-year-old will lead the side in the upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka starting 4 March, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said.

Kohli quit as India's Test captain in January having resigned from the T20 leadership last year and then been sacked as ODI skipper.

Rohit, known as the "Hitman" for his big hundreds and six-hitting, this month led the team to a one-day series sweep over the West Indies.

He has led IPL side Mumbai Indians to a record five titles, and had already taken over the white-ball captaincy following Kohli's surprise departure.

Always a frontrunner to take over the Test duties, Rohit has been a regular member of the Test team since opening the batting for India in October 2019, when he hit twin centuries.

The swashbuckling batsman, a white-ball star, has scored 3,047 runs including eight centuries in 43 Tests since making his debut in 2013.

His attacking batting and penchant for big scores - he scored 177 on his Test debut and has a top score of 212 -- make him a favourite with the fans.

Here's how Twitter reacted to his elevation as the Test skipper:

Congratulations to #RohitSharma being made Test captain too. Frankly, can’t understand why BCCI was dithering after Kohli had quit the job — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 19, 2022

Rohit Sharma is India's 35th Test captain. He became a regular member and opener of the Test squad in last few years and now will be leading India in the longer formats. A terrific rise by the Hitman. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 19, 2022

Rohit Sharma now captain in all 3 formats of the game. Result of our #MakeRohitIndianCaptain campaign of last 4 years. Ache Din of Indian Crickets Starts in #RohitEraBegins pic.twitter.com/zbrw9zE4Nx — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 19, 2022 With inputs from AFP

Chetan Sharma confirms that "Rohit Sharma was the clear choice of Test captain of Indian team". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 19, 2022

Congratulation #RohithSharma for becoming a test captain as u re captaining in 3 formats,So all the best for Wt20,World cup and Wtc!! pic.twitter.com/lXOtQcIq06 — Dhruv (@Dhruvdm2Dm) February 19, 2022

From getting dropped in Tests to Test Captain of India, Rohit Sharma's rise in test cricket has been an inspiration. Sun has risen very well. pic.twitter.com/5UoWdzx8eL — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 19, 2022

