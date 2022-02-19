Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'Rohit era begins': Fans hail all-format captain of Indian cricket team

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 19th, 2022
  • 19:18:13 IST

Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named India's Test captain, completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli's exit.

The 34-year-old will lead the side in the upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka starting 4 March, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said.

Kohli quit as India's Test captain in January having resigned from the T20 leadership last year and then been sacked as ODI skipper.

Rohit, known as the "Hitman" for his big hundreds and six-hitting, this month led the team to a one-day series sweep over the West Indies.

He has led IPL side Mumbai Indians to a record five titles, and had already taken over the white-ball captaincy following Kohli's surprise departure.

Always a frontrunner to take over the Test duties, Rohit has been a regular member of the Test team since opening the batting for India in October 2019, when he hit twin centuries.

The swashbuckling batsman, a white-ball star, has scored 3,047 runs including eight centuries in 43 Tests since making his debut in 2013.

His attacking batting and penchant for big scores - he scored 177 on his Test debut and has a top score of 212 -- make him a favourite with the fans.

Here's how Twitter reacted to his elevation as the Test skipper:

