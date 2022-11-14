Rohit, Ashwin and Karthik need to make way for younger players in T20Is, suggests Panesar

Team India have been subjected to a barrage of criticism following their meek surrender against England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, with senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma particularly facing the brunt of the fans’ ire.

The Men in Blue had earlier topped their group in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, winning four out of five games and beating arch-rivals Pakistan along the way. But it was never smooth sailing for the Indians during their run to the semis as chinks in their armour were exposed in their defeat against South Africa and their narrow win against Bangladesh.

The 10-wicket mauling against England in Adelaide on Thursday only served to sharpen the knives of the critics, who have demanded radical changes in the setup for the team to experience better fortunes in the shortest format in the future.

Read: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ power-play approach, question Chahal’s absence

Among them, former England spinner Monty Panesar has suggested the Indian team do away with seniors Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik.

“India disappointed everyone, and I think there are some retirements coming up,” Panesar told Times of India. “Let’s be honest. India didn’t put up a fight in the semis.

“Rohit, Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin are the top names who could say goodbye to T20I cricket. The team management will surely have a meeting with these guys and will ask them about their plans… It is time these players make way for young players,” Panesar told the Times of India.

Ashwin and Karthik have been overlooked for India’s white-ball assignments in their tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh that take place right after the World Cup, and the chances of them playing in the blue jersey again appear slim.

India’s all-formats captain Rohit invited criticism for his inability to score big and quickly during the tournament, thus putting pressure on Virat Kohli and the rest of the batting order. Rohit collected 116 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate that was a touch above 100.

The BCCI however, has reportedly said it will speak with Rohit as well as Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid in the aftermath of their semi-final exit before deciding on the future course of action in T20Is.

