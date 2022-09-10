Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Highlights: IND win by 61 runs

That's all we have for you from this game. Until next time, it's goodbye and good night!
Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs South Africa Legends LIVE score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament. Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends take on Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends in the first match of the latest edition. Stay tuned
That's all we have for you from this game. Until next time, it's goodbye and good night!
GAME OVER! India Legends begin their Road Safety World Series 2022 campaign with a 61-run win over South Africa, who were in the end restricted to 156/9. India had earlier posted 217 on board after batting first.
OUT! Another wicket for Munaf Patel as he removes Makhaya Ntini. Ntini b Munaf Patel 6
OUT! Cleaned up by Irfan Pathan and Eddie Leie departs for a duck. Eddie Leie b Irfan Pathan 0
OUT! Struck LBW by Rahul Sharma and van der Wath has to depart. van der Wath lbw b Rahul Sharma 0
After 15 overs, South Africa 106/6
Munaf Patel into the attack. Johan Botha punishes him for a six towards deep square leg. Bothais later cleaned up by Munaf Patel, getting out for 8.
OUT! Cleaned up! Yuvraj Singh sees off Henry Davids in his first over of the game. Davids b Yuvraj 6
After 11 overs, South Africa 83/3
12 runs off Ojha's over but he picks up a wicket, that of Alviro Petersen.
OUT! Pragyan Ojha strikes to remove Andrew Puttick. Caught by Tendulkar. Puttick c Tendulkar b Pragyan Ojha 23
After 8 overs, South Africa 54/1
Suresh Raina into the attack. Eight off his first over with a four from Andrew Puttick coming in it.
OUT! Pragyan Ojha strikes to remove Andrew Puttick. Caught by Tendulkar. Puttick c Tendulkar b Pragyan Ojha 23
OUT! Eddie Leie removes Suresh Raina. Raina has played his part but is dismissed for 33. Raina c van der Wath b Eddie Leie 33
OUT! Jonty Rhodes makes no mistake at point to remove Naman Ojha. Van der Wath with the wicket for Proteas. Naman Ojha c Jonty Rhodes b van der Wath 21
OUT! South Africa get their man, as Ntini removes Sachin Tendulkar. Caught by Johan Botha as Tendulkar mistimes his shot. Tendulkar c Botha b Ntini 16
Preview: Legendary cricketers will be back in action when Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends take on Jonty Rhodes’ South Africa Legends in Match 1 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament at Kanpur’s Green Park on Saturday.
Apart from Tendulkar, the Indian team boasts of the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan among other former cricketers. Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini, Alviro Petersen and other prominent former Proteas cricketers form the South Africa side.
India Legends were crowned inaugural champions of the Road Safety World Series in March 2021, when they defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs.
Squads:
India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar
South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes(c), Morne van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie, Lloyd Norris Jones.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, virtually addressed the shareholders at the 45th annual general meeting on Monday afternoon in the immersive and interactive 3D world of metaverse
Our New Energy business will help India become a net exporter of green energy
The man, who worked at a factory in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai, used to have frequent quarrels with his mother Saroja Pumni over domestic and monetary issues