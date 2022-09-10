Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Highlights: IND win by 61 runs
Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs South Africa Legends LIVE score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament. Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends take on Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends in the first match of the latest edition. Stay tuned

23:17 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this game. Until next time, it's goodbye and good night! 

23:14 (IST)

GAME OVER! India Legends begin their Road Safety World Series 2022 campaign with a 61-run win over South Africa, who were in the end restricted to 156/9. India had earlier posted 217 on board after batting first. 

23:07 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Another wicket for Munaf Patel as he removes Makhaya Ntini. Ntini b Munaf Patel 6

23:00 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Cleaned up by Irfan Pathan and Eddie Leie departs for a duck. Eddie Leie b Irfan Pathan 0

22:54 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Struck LBW by Rahul Sharma and van der Wath has to depart. van der Wath lbw b Rahul Sharma 0

22:46 (IST)

After 15 overs, South Africa 106/6 

Munaf Patel into the attack. Johan Botha punishes him for a six towards deep square leg. Bothais later cleaned up by Munaf Patel, getting out for 8. 

22:32 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Cleaned up! Yuvraj Singh sees off Henry Davids in his first over of the game. Davids b Yuvraj 6

22:27 (IST)

After 11 overs, South Africa 83/3 

12 runs off Ojha's over but he picks up a wicket, that of Alviro Petersen. 

22:16 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Pragyan Ojha strikes to remove Andrew Puttick. Caught by Tendulkar. Puttick c Tendulkar b Pragyan Ojha 23

22:12 (IST)

After 8 overs, South Africa 54/1 

Suresh Raina into the attack. Eight off his first over with a four from Andrew Puttick coming in it. 

Sachin Tendulkar will lead India Legends at Road Safety World Series 2022. Image: PTI

Preview: Legendary cricketers will be back in action when Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends take on Jonty Rhodes’ South Africa Legends in Match 1 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament at Kanpur’s Green Park on Saturday.

Apart from Tendulkar, the Indian team boasts of the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan among other former cricketers. Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini, Alviro Petersen and other prominent former Proteas cricketers form the South Africa side.

India Legends were crowned inaugural champions of the Road Safety World Series in March 2021, when they defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs.

Squads:

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar

South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes(c), Morne van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie, Lloyd Norris Jones.

Updated Date: September 10, 2022 23:17:35 IST

