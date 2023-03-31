Verma, who has cemented her place in the Indian team as an opener since breaking into the side in late 2019, also revealed how the experience of playing with boys at a young age came in handy for her.
Cricket star Shafali Verma on Thursday revealed the story behind her short hair, which has become something of a signature look for the explosive opener.
Verma, who grew up in Rohtak, Haryana, revealed the support of her family, especially her cricket-crazy father, in helping her take up the sport at an early age and chart her course towards the Indian team.
During a panel discussion at the Rising India Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, Verma revealed how her father encouraged her to cut her hair short and play for a boys’ team, since there were no girls’ teams in that she could join in her vicinity.
“I used to have long hair when I used to play with the boys as a kid, because there weren’t any girls to play cricket with back then. They used to warn me, saying I would start crying after getting hit. One day I told my father that I should get a hair cut, then they will not be able to recognise me. My father agreed, and I started playing with the boys after the haircut.
#News18RisingIndia | @TheShafaliVerma reveals why she had to cut her hair short to play cricket. @nikhat_zareen also shares a similar story
Both the champions also talk about the support they received from their families @ShivaniGupta_5 | #Sports #India pic.twitter.com/jJ8Q39AwDT
— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 30, 2023
It was that experience of playing with the boys that ultimately got me here, and that experience still comes in handy for me. Thanks to my father and my family,” Shafali, who recently represented Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, said at the panel discussion also comprising tennis legend Sania Mirza and world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The actress was seen speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023. She also spoke about the debate of Hindi films vs the Southern Films, and much more.
The actor was one of the guest speakers at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023. He spoke about his childhood, growing up years, taking the responsibility of his younger siblings, and his quick temper.
The people in the audience couldn't help but croon to the infectious number when the singer sang the chartbuster song at the event.