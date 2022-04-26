Rishi Dhawan returns to the IPL after almost six years: A look at all-rounder's return to limelight

Punjab Kings had included all-rounder Rishi Dhawan after making a bid of Rs 55 lakh during the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022. Rishi finally made a return to the Indian Premier League after a span of almost six years. Rishi was included in the XI by the Punjab Kings for the clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Though he didn't get to bat but completed his quota of four overs and returned with figures of 2/39.

His dismissals included the wickets of Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni. The Punjab Kings eventually won the match by 11 runs after defending a target of 188 runs.

Rishi has played 27 IPL matches till date and has been a part of Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders' camp in the past. He last played in the 2016 edition a returned with a couple of wickets.

Domestic run

The right-hander might not have played a lot in the cash-rich league but is considered to be one of the finest players in the domestic circuit. While he was away from the IPL, Rishi Dhawan achieved a major success after he led his domestic side Himachal Pradesh to Vijay Hazare Trophy title in December last year.

This was Himachal Pradesh's first title in Indian domestic cricket. They defeated Tamil Nadu in the final.

While he led the side to the winning triumph, Dhawan himself was in form with both bat and ball after he notched up a total of 458 runs and scalped 17 wickets during the tournament.

On the radar

The splendid run in the domestic competitions has put Rishi on the selectors' radar. Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had earlier this year revealed some names who were in the scheme of things.

