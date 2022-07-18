Rishabh Pant offers former India head coach Ravi Shastri champagne; watch his priceless reaction here

The Old Trafford at Manchester witnessed some spectacular celebrations by the Indian side after they clinched the ODI series against England 2-1 on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led team was buoyed by the performances of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant who stitched a 133-run stand to guide the visitors to a 5-wicket win.

After the match, the wicket-keeper batter was all smiles. He also shared a celebratory moment with former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was at the stadium as a commentator. The moment has gone viral.

In the clip, Pant can be seen running up to Shastri and hugging him. He then hands over the bottle of champagne that was awarded to him to the former coach. Pant then waves towards the crowd and laughs before heading back to the post-match presentation. Watch:

It was not just Pant who offered champagne to Ravi Shastri. Fans also spotted former India skipper Virat Kohli doing the same. Check the post here.

Pant was awarded the player of the match for his 125-run knock. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed his maiden ODI ton in the encounter and stabilised the Indian team after it was left reeling at 72/4. Hardik Pandya, who took 4 wickets and smashed 71 off 55 deliveries was given the player of the series award.

It was Pant and Pandya’s partnership that helped the visitors move past the failure of their top-order and reach the target of 260 runs.

"Hopefully I'll remember (the century) for the rest of my life," Pant told Sky Sports during the post-match presentation. "But at the same time when I was in, I was not thinking anything, I was just trying to focus on one ball at a time which pays off well for our team," the wicketkeeper-batter added.

For England, skipper Jos Buttler was the top-scorer with 60 off 80 deliveries. In the bowling department, Reece Topley once again proved his mettle and scalped 3 wickets for 35 runs.

