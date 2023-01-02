The family of cricketer Rishabh Pant, currently undergoing treatment for a serious car accident at Max Hospital in Dehradun last week, has urged people planning to visit the player to ‘avoid’ doing so as there has been a flurry of visitors to meet Pant, varying from ministers to actors.

“It is important that Rishabh gets sufficient time to rest, not just physically but mentally too. He is still in pain due to the injuries sustained in the accident. He has to speak to visitors, which drains his energy that should be preserved for faster recovery. People planning to visit him should avoid it for now and let him rest,” a medical team member who is taking care of Pant, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“There is no mechanism in place to filter visitors for Pant,” said another staff member from the administrative wing of the hospital.

“Hospital visiting hours are from 11 am to 1pm and 4pm to 5pm and only one visitors can meet a patient at any given time. Rishabh Pant’s case is a high-profile one due to which more visitors are streaming in and hence the problem,” the member added.

Actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor, cricketer Nitish Rana, a Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) team led by director Shyam Sharma are some who have visited the 25-year-old at the hospital.

According to the same report in the Times of India, Pantwas shifted to a private ward from the ICU, as per information from the hospital sources.