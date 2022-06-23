Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna to play for Leicestershire in warm-up fixture

The Indian team will play a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire beginning 23rd June. Cheteshwar Pujara, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the LCCC squad and will play under Sam Evans in this fixture.

"Leicestershire CCC will welcome members from the India touring party into their side for tomorrow's four-day tour match at Uptonsteel County Ground. India superstars Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will all team up with the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans."

"LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the travelling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness)," the LCCC said in a statement.

"The match will be played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads," the statement added.

India and England are slated to play the rescheduled fifth against England from 1 July at Edgbaston.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Sam Bates (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Nat Bowley, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Will Davis, Abi Sakande, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Roman Walker, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

