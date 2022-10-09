Following the post by David Miller on Instagram, Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait shared the same on Twitter while condoling the death of Miller's 'daughter'.
With India vs South Africa 2nd ODI all set to take place, David Miller suffered a personal loss as the Protea cricketer took to Instagram to reveal the demise of his ‘little rockstar’ on Saturday.
Miller wrote on Instagram: “Going to miss you so much my skut! The biggest heart I have ever known. You took fighting to a different level. Always incredibly positive and a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievious side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life. I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much. RIP.”
While the post didn’t clarify if the girl, who died battling cancer, is David Miller’s daughter or not, it didn’t stop many fans, including former Australian pacer Shaun Tait, from condoling the South African on losing her ‘daughter’.
Tait wrote on Twitter: “Such a heartbreaking news. Our deepest Condolences to the Miller family. May her soul rest in peace It’s sorrowful that he couldn’t be with his daughter in her last moments. Stay strong David Miller.”
Such a heartbreaking news. Our deepest Condolences to the Miller family. May her soul rest in peace🙏
It’s sorrowful that he couldn’t be with his daughter in her last moments 💔
Stay strong David Miller pic.twitter.com/aMyLOTDCWy
— Shaun Tait-🦘 (@TheWiIdThing) October 8, 2022
Miller is currently part of the South African team touring India and is part of the squad for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI slated in Ranchi on Sunday. South Africa earlier won the first match in Lucknow, truncated to 40-over-a-side due to rain, by nine runs. Miller played a big hand in the win with a 63-ball 75 after top-order collapse.
The final ODI will be played in New Delhi on Tuesday.
