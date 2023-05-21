Rinku Singh became an overnight sensation when he hit five consecutive sixes off the last five balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans in April in IPL 2023. On Sunday, he almost pulled off something similar in the game against Lucknow Super Giants.

KKR needed 21 off the last six balls. After two dot balls, two wide balls and one single from Yash Thakur, Kolkata required 18 from the last three.

Rink hit the fourth delivery for a six, but the next one went for a four. Even though another maximum came on the last ball, KKR suffered a narrow 1-run defeat as LSG qualified for the playoffs.

Rinku finished on 67 not out from 33 balls.

After the match, Rinku shared that his heroics from the GT game was running through his mind as he attempted to pull off another heist.

“That was running through my mind a bit, when I hit five sixes (against Gujarat Titans). So I was relaxed and confident of handling the situation. We needed 21 runs off the last over and I missed one ball, became a four,” Rinku said at the post-match press conference.

The lower-order batter also said that the five-sixes feat has helped him gain more recognition and respect, however, he is still not thinking about an India call-up.

“Anyone will feel good when the season goes so well. But I’m not thinking on the lines of selection for the Indian team. I will stick to my routine, continue my practice. The name and fame will be there but I’ll just stick to my work.

“My family members are very happy. A lot of things have worked well. When I played that innings last year, people started noticing me. After I hit those five sixes I started getting a lot of respect from the people and now a lot of people recognise me. So it feels good,” he said.

With 474 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 149.52, Rinku finished IPL 2023 as KKR’s highest run-getter.

