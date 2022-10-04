Rilee Rossouw on Tuesday bounced back to form in some fashion during the third T20I between India and South Africa at Indore, scoring his maiden century in the T20I format. To put into context, Rossouw’s unbeaten knock of 100 came after he endured two consecutive ducks off the first two T20Is against the same opponents.

Rossouw brought up his fifty inside just 27 deliveries, and took just another 21 balls to get to his century, taking 48 balls to the landmark.

Rossouw came to bat in at number three after Temba Bavuma was dismissed for three in the fifth over. Before this game, Rossouw was yet to score a run in the three-match series, but the 32-year-old’s productive knock on Tuesday would act as a confidence-booster for the Proteas ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, that begins in less than two weeks time.

In the first over he faced, Rossouw hit consecutive fours, and followed it up with a six that was hoicked over deep midwicket, off Ashwin’s delivery.

Having been asked to bat first, South Africa posted a mammoth total of 227/3 from 20 overs. Quinton de Kock had scored 68 runs while opening the innings for the Proteas.

South Africa are searching for a consolation victory after having lost the first two T20Is.

While India chased down a target of 107 after restricting the Proteasto 106/8 in the first T20I, David Miller (106*) and Quinton de Kock’s (69) efforts went in vain, with South Africa eventually finishing at 221/3 while failing to chase down 238 in the second T20I.

