Well, Ponting has once again hogged the spotlight. Reason? He has reportedly bought a luxurious six-bedroom mansion. As per the latest reports, Ponting has spent a whopping $20 million to buy a luxurious six-bedroom mansion in Toorak, a suburb in Melbourne. The mansion which was initially listed with a price guide of $19 million-$20.6 million went for $20.75 million.

Located in one of the poshest areas in Melbourne, the property spanning over 1400 square metres comes with litany of features including wrought-iron staircases, a modern kitchen, marble-topped kitchen surfaces, open-plan indoor-outdoor living space, a luxury pool, and a tennis court, a report by Daily Mail said.

Notably, this is not the first time when the Ponting family has decided to invest in Melbourne’s elite property market. They already own two high-end homes in Melbourne’s posh locations.

Ricky Ponting’s luxurious homes

Making his first purchase in 2013, Ricky Ponting got his family a luxurious mansion in the upscale Golden Mile of Brighton in Melbourne. The seven-bedroom mansion worth $10 million consists of a slew of splendid additions including a private theatre, a billiard room, a pool and a full-size tennis court. It also includes private access to the beach.

Later, in 2019, the family purchased another four-bedroom house in Portsea, on the Mornington Peninsula for $3.51 million.

Ricky Ponting’s cricket career

Ricky Ponting led Australia in over 300 games with a huge success rate, winning two World Cups as a captain and one more as player. Even after retirement, he continued guiding T20 franchises and served as assistant coach to the Australian team. Presently, he is the head coach of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

