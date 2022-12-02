Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital in Perth on Friday as a precautionary measure. The ex-skipper was commentating during the first Test between Australia and West Indies when he felt unwell.

According to reports Ponting suffered a heart scare but there are no confirmed details. “Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Seven spokesperson said, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

Ponting has been one of the most successful Australian players having won the ODI World Cup thrice. While he was a part of the team that defeated Pakistan in 1999, Ponting captained Australia in 2003 and 2007. They defeated India in 2003 and Sri Lanka in 2007 respectively.

Talking about the match between the Australian team and the Caribbean side, the hosts posted 598/4 (D) in the first innings after Steve Smith and Labuschagne scored individual double tons. Travis Head missed out on a hundred by just one run after he was cleaned up by Brathwaite for 99.

Later, the Aussies bundled out West Indies for 283 to take a lead of 315 runs. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bagged a three-fer a piece. Australia didn’t enforce a follow-on and ended the third day’s proceedings at 29/1 having a lead of 344 runs. Usman Khawaja was undone by Kemar Roach for 6.

