Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has praised India batter Virat Kohli, and according to Ponting, Kohli is currently the best white-ball cricketer.

Ponting was speaking on-air inside the commentary box during India’s T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia on Monday.

“He has led his team really well. The win in Australia in the Test series in Australia is amazing. Not sure I’ve seen a better white-ball cricketer ever. What he does in One-Day International cricket is unbelievable. His records are amazing,” Ponting said.

"Not sure I've seen a better whiteball cricketer EVER !!" 🤯 Ricky Ponting officially declares Virat Kohli the G.O.A.T. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/937oNYYyO7 — Adi (@WintxrfellViz) October 17, 2022

The former Indian skipper had in September ended his century drought, slamming an unbeaten 122 to register his first international ton since November 2019.

He followed it up with another half-century, against Australia in one of the T20Is of the home series, and also scored 49* in the second T20I against South Africa recently.

However, in Monday’s warm-up match, Kohli could only manage 19, before being dismissed in the 13th over by Mitchell Starc.

Kohli had recently become the first Indian batter to 11,000 runs in T20 cricket. With the feat, he also became the fourth cricketer in the world to do so, with West Indians Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, and Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik being the others.

Kohli will look to produce consistent runs at the T20 World Cup. India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 October. South Africa and Bangladesh also feature in the same group, and the four teams will be joined by two teams from the ongoing preliminary round.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.