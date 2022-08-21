‘Respect that MS Dhoni has around world is an incentive to come here’: Glenn McGrath on his coaching tenure in Chennai

Former Australian legend Glenn McGrath shared thoughts on his journey in India, his coaching tenure with the MRF Pace Foundation academy in Chennai, and why Aussies have similarities with the city.

McGrath tried to connect similarities between the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and the Aussie team, besides the yellow colour.

“Good city for the Aussies and the history of CSK and how well they've done, I think the combination and you know players want to come here,” McGrath said in a conversation shared by the CSK YouTube channel.

“Haydos [Matthew Hayden] and myself are really good mates and uh yeah he's done well and he absolutely loves it you know loved playing under Dhoni I think that the respect that MS Dhoni has right around the world is another incentive to come here,” he continued.

The Pigeon, as he was famously called, also spoke about Shane Watson and Mike Hussey who have been significant contributors to the CSK franchise over the years.

The Aussie pacer is a visiting coach at the MRF Pace Foundation for quite a long time now and said that the city is like a second home for him. McGrath was not keen on coaching initially but Dennis Lilee persuaded him.

“When Dennis first asked me to come over here, my first thought was no I don't want to do any coaching it's not something I want to do, [but] he convinced me to come over and have a look 10 years ago or a bit more now. And I really enjoyed over that last 10 years; I've learnt a lot as well probably more about the technical side of the game and hopefully, I've imparted a bit of knowledge onto the boys as well,” McGrath shared his journey.

Several bowlers from the academy have gone on to represent India, as well as several IPL franchises, and that makes the pacer happy.

“About 24 boys have gone on and represented India during that time which I think is absolutely incredible and 29 of the boys played in the recent IPL and a couple of guys you mentioned there in Mukesh and Simrajit playing for CSK and doing very well makes me feel very proud too yeah.”

McGrath also rolled back the time and recalled some of the most interesting Test match battles between India and Australia in Chennai.

“I've played a couple of games [in Chennai]. A test match I remember in 2001 got right down to the wire and India just got over the line with a couple of wickets to spare. 2004, that last day was set up I think India needed 200 odd. Viru [Virender Sehwag] was out there batting. Hadn't lost a wicket, it was going to be an amazing day and unfortunately, it rained so yeah some great memories.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.