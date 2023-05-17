Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Remind me when I was dismissed by him': Smith hits back at tweet claiming he was 'terrorised' by Archer in 2019 Ashes

'Remind me when I was dismissed by him': Smith hits back at tweet claiming he was 'terrorised' by Archer in 2019 Ashes

Jofra Archer recently suffered a fresh elbow injury, and was eventually ruled out of the entire English summer, including the upcoming Ashes.

Steve Smith during Australia's tour of India earlier this year. Sportzpics

Senior Australia batter on Tuesday slammed at a tweet claiming he was “terrorized” by England pacer Jofra Archer during the 2019 Ashes.

Archer recently suffered a fresh elbow injury, and was eventually ruled out of the entire English summer, including the upcoming Ashes.

Following Archer’s absence being confirmed, CODE Cricket on Tuesday tweeted: “England paceman Jofra Archer terrorised Australia’s batsmen four years ago. But Steve Smith and Co. can breathe a huge sigh of relief after an update from England’s medical staff this evening.”

Related Articles

Jonny

Jonny Bairstow returns to England Test squad for Ireland; Jofra Archer out of Ashes with elbow injury

Jonny

Australia's Steve Smith hopes to tick off 'bucket list' with Ashes win in England

Smith did not take the tweet lightly, and reminded them that he could remember only getting dismissed by Archer four years.

“Terrorised? remind me when I was dismissed by him,” replied Smith.

Though Smith has never been dismissed by Archer, the two have had heated exchanges in the past.

One notable exchange between the two was when Smith was struck by an Archer bouncer and suffered a concussion during the second Test at Lord’s.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first-ever concussion substitute in the history of Tests, replacing Smith for that match.

Smith still went onto have a successful run with the bat in 2019 Ashes, scoring 774 runs from just four matches at an average of 110.57.

Australia are the defending champions of the Ashes, having beaten England 4-0 in the 2021-22 series Down Under.

The 2023 edition of the Ashes gets underway on 16 June, with the first Test set to take place at Edgbaston.

Updated Date: May 17, 2023 17:06:46 IST

'England fear him': Michael Vaughan suggests Australia should consider moving David Warner down the order for Ashes
First Cricket News

'England fear him': Michael Vaughan suggests Australia should consider moving David Warner down the order for Ashes

Vaughan, who helped England to Ashes triumph in 2005, suggested Mitchell Marsh's name to open along with Usman Khawaja.

England the toughest place in the world to bat for top-three batters, says Usman Khawaja
First Cricket News

England the toughest place in the world to bat for top-three batters, says Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja, 36, is expected to be in the thick of things during the World Test Championship final against India and the subsequent five-Test Ashes series in England.

England's James Anderson suffers groin injury ahead of Ashes
First Cricket News

England's James Anderson suffers groin injury ahead of Ashes

Jimmy Anderson's latest injury adds to a growing list of fitness problems for England fast bowlers, with Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Brydon Carse all sidelined in recent weeks