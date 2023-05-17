Senior Australia batter on Tuesday slammed at a tweet claiming he was “terrorized” by England pacer Jofra Archer during the 2019 Ashes.

Archer recently suffered a fresh elbow injury, and was eventually ruled out of the entire English summer, including the upcoming Ashes.

Following Archer’s absence being confirmed, CODE Cricket on Tuesday tweeted: “England paceman Jofra Archer terrorised Australia’s batsmen four years ago. But Steve Smith and Co. can breathe a huge sigh of relief after an update from England’s medical staff this evening.”

Smith did not take the tweet lightly, and reminded them that he could remember only getting dismissed by Archer four years.

“Terrorised? remind me when I was dismissed by him,” replied Smith.

Terrorised? 🤔 remind me when I was dismissed by him…. — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) May 16, 2023

Though Smith has never been dismissed by Archer, the two have had heated exchanges in the past.

One notable exchange between the two was when Smith was struck by an Archer bouncer and suffered a concussion during the second Test at Lord’s.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first-ever concussion substitute in the history of Tests, replacing Smith for that match.

Smith still went onto have a successful run with the bat in 2019 Ashes, scoring 774 runs from just four matches at an average of 110.57.

Australia are the defending champions of the Ashes, having beaten England 4-0 in the 2021-22 series Down Under.

The 2023 edition of the Ashes gets underway on 16 June, with the first Test set to take place at Edgbaston.

