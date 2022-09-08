'Remember the name': Twitterati hail Naseem Shah as he takes Pakistan into Asia Cup 2022 final with win over Afghanistan

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in a nail-biting Super 4 encounter at the Asia Cup 2022 by one wicket. Needing 11 in the final over with just one wicket in hand, Naseem Shah hammered two maximums to seal the win for his side.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals during the chase but it was Shadab Khan who held the fort at one end and chipped in with 36 runs in 26 deliveries which included three sixes and a four.

Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs. Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30.

For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets apiece while Rashid Khan got two.

The result meant that India and Afghanistan were out of the reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash.

Always knew that my brother is made up for something special, and this was very special @iNaseemShah A team full of stars. Best of luck for the final Team Pakistan! — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 7, 2022

UNBELIEVABLE FINISH! Pakistan are through to the Asia Cup final#AsiaCup2022 | #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/T2KGjTmo5k — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 7, 2022

Unbelievable!!

What a match — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

Remember the name Naseem Shah❤️. #AsiaCup2022Final — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) September 7, 2022

Dear Naseem Shah! @iNaseemShah

You made us all proud today. What a Remarkable innings, you have played that led Pakistan Team to an unforgettable Victory, which will be remembered for long.

Keep shinning and keep holding Pakistan Flag aloft.

Pakistan Zindabad. pic.twitter.com/0uC8Z30hJB — Abid Ali (@AbidAli_Real) September 7, 2022

That’s the brand of cricket we are known for, Pakistan cricket at its best. What a thriller! @iNaseemShah you rocked brother. Well played @76Shadabkhan @IftiAhmed221 and the entire team #PAKvAFG — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) September 7, 2022

(Inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.