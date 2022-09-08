Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Remember the name': Twitterati hail Naseem Shah as he takes Pakistan into Asia Cup 2022 final with win over Afghanistan

Cricket

The result meant that India and Afghanistan are out of reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash

Pakistan will play Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. AP

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in a nail-biting Super 4 encounter at the Asia Cup 2022 by one wicket. Needing 11 in the final over with just one wicket in hand, Naseem Shah hammered two maximums to seal the win for his side.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals during the chase but it was Shadab Khan who held the fort at one end and chipped in with 36 runs in 26 deliveries which included three sixes and a four.

Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs. Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30.

For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets apiece while Rashid Khan got two.

The result meant that India and Afghanistan were out of the reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash.

 

 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: September 08, 2022 00:29:40 IST

