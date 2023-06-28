Heavy injuries from a near-fatal car crash on 31 December made Rishabh Pant miss IPL 2023, World Test Championship final and potentially the upcoming ODI World Cup later this year. But that is not weighing the star wicket-keeper batter down.

He’s rather grateful for coming out of the injuries and getting a chance at the second innings. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, he added “Second D.O.B – 05/01/23” (the date he had his first successful surgery) to his bio.

If his recent video from training sessions is anything to go by, he seems to be recovering faster than expected. He has shed the crutches and can be seen moving freely, although with a kneecap on.

In a recent picture he posted, he was seen at the National Cricket Academy with teammates KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal. As part of rehabilitation, he is made to do as many physical activities as possible like swimming, aqua-therapy and table tennis. However, there wasn’t any timeline on when he’d be able to make a comeback in the team.

Reportedly he was free from pain at the NCA, but his lower strength and mobility still remained a concern.

The accident had left all three of his key knee ligaments torn. Two of the ligaments were reconstructed early and the third six weeks later.

