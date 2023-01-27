The battle between former India captain Virat Kohli and Australia skipper Pat Cummins when the two teams compete against each other in the Border-Gavaskar four-match Test series next month will be one to keep an eye on. Kohli for long has been India’s best batter while Cummins is currently the No 1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings.

Former Aussie pacer Jason Gillespie is also looking forward to seeing the two stalwarts come up against each other. Gillespie has also adviced the Australian team to have Cummins bowling straight away as soon as Kohli comes out to bat.

“I am really looking forward to seeing (Virat) Kohli vs Cummins. That’s a fantastic match-up. It will be interesting to see how they go. When Virat comes out to bat, I would love to see Cummins take the ball and go at him straightaway. That will be great theatre, two wonderful cricketers at the top of their game,” Gillespie told Hindustan Times.

Pacers Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will be without the services of Mitchell Starc for the first Test. Starc is out with an injury. Australian meanwhile have added spinner Mitchell Swepson and Todd Murphy to the squad in addition to Nathan Lyon, but Gillespie is of the opinion that the ball will reverse during the Test series and Australian fast bowlers will make a big impact against Indian batters.

“Starc is obviously a left-armer and does get it to reverse very late. But Hazlewood and Cummins are equally good. They can all have a real impact with the old ball. Watch out for Green too. He can be a really awkward customer for the Indian batsmen. I think we will see the ball reverse swinging in this series,” Gillespie added.

