RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

It will be a battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad's pace attack and Royal Challengers Bangalore's power hitters when the two teams face each other in an Indian Premier League match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The venue has produced some of the most high-scoring games of the 15th edition of the tournament so far.

SRH's pace battery of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan will be up against RCB's strong battling line up including Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.

Bhuvneshwar would look to make early inroads and get the important wickets of du Plessis and Kohli while Umran Malik and Natarajan will have the task of tackling the free-flowing Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik, who is in the form of his life.

It won't be an easy task for the SRH bowlers to contain the RCB batters, who, barring Kohli, are in great form. But one shouldn't count out a player of Kohli's calibre who can single-handedly win matches for his side.

The addition of Josh Hazlewood, who has picked seven wickets in his two appearances for RCB this year, has added a lot of depth to the du Plessis-led side. He will once again be a key weapon against SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma.

SRH will need to be wary of Harshal Patel's variations and Wanindu Hasaranga's guile. Both of these bowlers, on their day, can run through the opposition batting line-up.

Another important member of the SRH batting unit is Rahul Tripathi. The right-hander single-handedly won the game for SRH against KKR and he is currently their highest run-scorer. South Africa's Aiden Markram is also in good touch.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.