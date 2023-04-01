In their opening encounter of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are ready to take on each other on Sunday, 2 April 2023, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While RCB had a decent outing last season after finishing third in the points table, MI remained at the bottom of the table.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to turn the tables around this time and take home their sixth tournament title.

Notably, the five-time champions will get to the field without Jasprit Bumrah. The Mumbai-based franchise’s hopes will be pinned on Jofra Archer instead.

RCB vs MI: Head-to-head records

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians for the past 15 seasons, MI holds the edge over RCB.

Both the teams have played a total of 30 matches so far, with Mumbai winning 17 matches and Bangalore winning the other 13 matches. The last game was played in Pune last year where RCB defeated MI by seven wickets.

RCB vs MI weather prediction

As a thunderstorm spell has ceased over Karnataka, it will clear the way for a rain-free weekend ahead of the match between RCB and MI match. There are fewer chances of any weather interruptions during the match with a prediction of partly cloudy skies, 50-60 per cent of humidity, and temperatures ranging between 26-28°C.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live streaming

When will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians take place?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place on 2 April, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians take place?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians start?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I stream the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

Full squads

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Avinash Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Sandeep Warrier.

