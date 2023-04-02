Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  RCB vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Kohli, Faf du Plessis script RCB's eight-wicket chase

RCB vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Kohli, Faf du Plessis script RCB's eight-wicket chase

RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Highlights: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis helped Royal Challengers Bangalore ease to an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

RCB vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Kohli, Faf du Plessis script RCB's eight-wicket chase

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and his MI counterpart Rohit Sharma at the toss in Bengaluru. Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 02 April, 2023

02 April, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

171/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 5
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

172/2 (16.2 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

Live Blog
23:32 (IST)

So that's all we have for you from this match of IPL 2023. The first weekend of IPL double-headers are complete, but there will be more IPL action on Monday, as Chennai Super Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk. We'll be back with coverage of that match, but until then, it's goodbye! 

23:29 (IST)

Faf du Plessis is the Player of the Match for his match-winning 73 

23:07 (IST)

After 16.2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 172/2 ( Virat Kohli 82 , Glenn Maxwell 12)

WHAT A CHASE! RCB pull off a near-perfect chase against the Mumbai Indians, courtesy fifties from Faf du Plessis (73) and Virat Kohli (82*). Glenn Maxwell too played a cameo of 12 off three balls, with two sixes to his name. RCB are up and running in IPL 2023 with an eight-wicket win over MI! 

23:02 (IST)

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 161/2 ( Virat Kohli 72 , Glenn Maxwell 12)

RCB have lost Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession after a very strong start to the chase, but those wickets may just not be enough for Mumbai Indians to win this one. Just three balls into his innings, Maxwell has already collected to sixes. 

22:56 (IST)
wkt

OUT! It's maybe a wicket that comes a bit too late for Mumbai Indians, but they have got rid of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Faf plays the slog a bit early, and finds Tim David taking the catch at long-on. Arshad Khan with the wicket. du Plessis c Tim David b Arshad Khan 73

22:44 (IST)

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 129/0 ( Virat Kohli 55 , Faf du Plessis (C) 70)

Fifties from Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis have put RCB in a strong position, placing themselves as form favourites to win the contest. Mumbai Indians are still searching for answers to break this partnership, but have found none so far. 16 runs come off Jason Behrendorff latest over. 

22:39 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Virat Kohli collects a half-century in his first match of the new IPL season! Kohli had managed just two fifties all of last season, but in his first match this season, he has already notched up his first. 

22:25 (IST)

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 80/0 ( Virat Kohli 32 , Faf du Plessis (C) 44)

Piyush Chawla returns to the attack. There's a huge appeal for LBW against du Plessis, but he's given not out. Five runs off the over as Kohli collects a boundary. 

22:11 (IST)

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 53/0 ( Virat Kohli 23 , Faf du Plessis (C) 26)

Archer back into the attack again. Kohli brings up the 50-run stand between him and Faf du Plessis with a four, slamming over midwicket. Eight runs off the over. 

22:04 (IST)

After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 40/0 ( Virat Kohli 17 , Faf du Plessis (C) 19)

Jofra Archer into the attack for the first time this season, for the Mumbai Indians. Kohli hits Archer for a four and a six, and as a result, 10 runs come off the over. Kohli and Faf du Plessis with a crucial opening partnership for the hosts. 

19:05 (IST)

RCB vs MI LIVE 

Toss update: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and will field first against Mumbai Indians. 

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday, in what promises to be a cracking encounter.

Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will be looking for an impressive start to their campaign, having had a miserable run in IPL 2022, eventually missing out on the playoffs.

Meanwhile, RCB, under skipper Faf du Plessis had made the playoffs last season before losing to rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

MI will be missing the services of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, and have named Sandeep Warrier as replacement.

MI, though, would rely on Jofra Archer to produce the goods with the ball. Archer had picked up 10 wickets while playing for MI Cape Town in the SA20 tournament.

Meanwhile, for RCB, skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli will look to get among the runs, while the finishing responsibilities will go to Dinesh Karthik.

Squads

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, David Willey, Rajat Patidar (awaiting fitness clearance)

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cam Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, N Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Updated Date: April 02, 2023 23:34:21 IST

