RCB vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Lucknow win last-ball thriller at Chinnaswamy by one wicket

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights: LSG 213/9 after 20. Harshal nearly successfully defends five runs in the last over, with Avesh and Bishnoi getting Lucknow over the line in thrilling fashion.

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate after Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi get them over the line in the last-ball thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Lucknow Super Giants At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 10 April, 2023

10 April, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

212/2 (20.0 ov)

Match 15
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

213/9 (20.0 ov)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket

IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) will aim to bounce back from a royal thrashing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

RCB began IPL 2023 in style with an eight-wicket hammering of five-time champions Mumbai Indians on home turf, with skipper Faf du Plessis and batting superstar Virat Kohli stitching a solid 148-run opening stand to help the team chase down the 172-run target set by Rohit Sharma and Co with eight wickets and nearly four overs to spare.

Bangalore similarly were firmly in control against KKR at the Eden Gardens in their second outing, reducing the two-time winners to 89/5 before a whirlwind partnership between Shardul Thakur (68) and Rinku Singh (46) turned the game on its head. The Kolkata spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Sunil Narine then decimated their batting order as they were bundled out for 123 after being set 205 to win.

Lucknow, meanwhile, find themselves at the third spot after getting off to a positive start in only their second season in the league with two wins in three games — both victories coming at their home venue of the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Their only defeat so far was an away fixture against Chennai Super Kings in the ‘Yellow Army’s first match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in which KL Rahul’s men fell short by just 12 runs in a high-scoring game in which both sides crossed 200.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Updated Date: April 10, 2023 23:53:09 IST

