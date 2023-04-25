Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope to return to winning ways on Wednesday when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 36 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

KKR began theseason with two wins from their opening three games, but seem to have lost their way following four successive defeats. Their heaviest defeat came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, when they fell short by 49 runs after failing to chase down a mammoth total of 236.

RCB, meanwhile, are on a two-match winning streak having beaten Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Barring Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, RCB’s batting department does not look good and would be hoping to improve on that against KKR.

In fact, in their previous game against KKR earlier this season, RCB succumbed to pressure after being bundled out for 123. They were earlier set a target of 205 after fifties from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shardul Thakur.

Mohammed Siraj has been RCB’s best bowler so far in the tournament and currently leads the Orange Cap standings with 13 wickets to his name.

However, a department where RCB will look to improve is their death bowling. While Siraj has been impactful at the death overs, some others have failed to live upto the expectations.

Here’s all you need to know as far as live streaming of RCB vs KKR is concerned:

When is the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match will be played on 26 April 2023.

Where will the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match be played?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match start?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match will start at 7.30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can we live stream RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Where will the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match be shown on TV?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match will be shown live on Star Sports network channels.

Squads:

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, David Willey.

KKR: Nitish Rana (c), Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav.

