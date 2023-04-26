Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Jason Roy was in electrifying form on Wednesday against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), amassing 56 off 29 deliveries at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Roy opened KKR’s innings with N Jagadeesan after they were asked to bat, and the England batter showed some good aggression, getting to his fifty in just 22 deliveries.

Roy was, however, dismissed by Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 10th over.

Roy’s innings was a treat to watch for KKR fans. He made full use of the powerplay, hitting boundaries all over the park.

One of his best overs in the bat came against Shahbaz Ahmed, in the sixth over, when Roy hit the RCB spinner for four sixes in an over. Three of those came off consecutive deliveries, while the fourth came in the final ball of the over.

In the second ball of the over, Shabaz fired a delivery to Roy’s pads, but Roy got his bat out to punch through the line over mid-on for a maximum.

The second six was a powerful slog sweep over midwicket, and followed that with another maximum in the third ball of the over.

And after a dot ball in the fifth, Roy punished Shahbaz yet again, playing the slog sweep over midwicket and into the stands.

It was a forgettable over for Shahbaz, with as many as 25 runs coming off it, and Captain Kohli may not have been pleased with that over at all.

Apart from Roy, Venkatesh Iyer (31) and skipper Nitish Rana (48) too were among the runs to help KKR post 200/5 from 20 overs.

