IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: RCB lock horns with GT in must-win game

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs GT cricket score, 67th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 67th match of IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7 PM. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) are high on confidence after back-to-back wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. The Hardik Pandya-led side will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, 19 May.

RCB have won seven games and they need to win this fixture to stay alive in the season and hope for Delhi Capitals to lose to Mumbai Indians later in the week.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have nothing to worry about. They have already sealed their spot as the number 1 team in the playoffs and would want to continue with this momentum. They can very well spoil the broth for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who come into this match after having lost to Punjab Kings by 54 runs.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match be played?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 19 May.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match start?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RCB vs GT match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chama Milind, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad,, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal

