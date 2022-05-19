RCB vs GT, IPL 2022 preview: All eyes on Virat Kohli in must-win fixture

Beat Gujarat Titans today and hope Delhi Capitals to lose to Mumbai Indians in their last fixture of IPL 2022. The equation is as simple as this for Royal Challengers Bangalore who play their last league game on Thursday. An inferior run-rate means RCB need other results to go in their favour too and unlike Delhi, the fate of Du Plessis-led unit is not entirely in their hands. While Gujarat Titans have been the most consistent team this season, RCB have blown hot and cold and would want their core players – Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell – to fire in unison in this must-win contest.

Star watch:

Virat Kohli: All eyes will be on the star player. It’s been a forgettable season for the right-hander where nothing has gone his way. Change in batting order too didn’t work and he right now sits with 236 runs in 13 innings, at an underwhelming strike rate of 113.46. Just one fifty has come from his bat this edition which also saw him bag three golden ducks. It’s not expected to get any easier today as Kohli will be up against a varied attack featuring the likes of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan.

Hardik Pandya: After a terrific start to the campaign, Hardik Pandya has lost his way in the last six games. With scores of 7, 11, 24, 1, 3, 10 in his last six outings, Hardik the batter has kind of lost the consistency he showed in the first half of the competition where he was the mainstay with superb performances in the middle overs. Hardik the bowler too has been away from action as the all-rounder didn’t bowl in five out of the last seven games and bowled just three overs in Gujarat’s last two fixtures. As the battle for the title enters the business end, Gujarat would want their captain to step and lead from the front with both bat and ball.

Nothing less than a win would keep our playoffs hopes alive, and our players have prepared hard for the final league stage hurdle. Here’s DK, Mike Hesson and Adam Griffith giving us some insights into the mindset and approach of #RCB heading into this game.#PlayBold #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/2RvEpxEwhJ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 19, 2022

Uncapped watch:

Rajat Patidar: Signed late, Patidar has injected fresh lease of life into RCB batting ever since he played his first fixture for the franchise. With Kohli struggling, Patidar has looked assured at No.3 and his ability to score off spin has been a treat to watch. Against Gujarat though, challenge will be right up there as the right-hander will have to deal with Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore on tiring tracks which are offering purchase for the slower bowlers. RCB however would hope he continues to do what he has done in the season so far.

Sai Kishore: After warming the bench for 11 matches, Sai Kishore finally got his chance vs Lucknow Super Giants and the tall left-arm spinner made immediate impact with figures of 2/8 from his two overs. He is a very accurate spinner and has enjoyed lot of success for his state Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit. Ability to bowl at the same spot consistently and smart variation of pace are his biggest assets. The variation of pace was on display in the game vs Chennai Super Kings where he scalped the dangerous Moeen Ali. Against RCB, he is expected to play a big role as the team has struggled vs left-arm spin in the past.

Exciting match-up: RCB middle-order vs spin will be the contest to watch out for. The likes of Maxwell, Patidar, DK against the crafty Rashid and promising Sai Kishore. With top-order not giving consistent runs, lot of heavy lifting has been done by the middle-order this season for the Bangalore unit. Tonight, they will be up against very skilful and very different spinners.

Quote Corner:

"We have been obviously very impressed (with Saha). It is great to have him in the team. He is a real professional. And he has got good experience in the IPL and in all (forms) of cricket," Gary Kirsten said at the virtual-post-match press conference.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.