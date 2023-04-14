Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to face each other in the 20th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, 15 April 2023.

While both RCB and DC are coming off their losses in their previous matches, Delhi are currently in its worst phase as they have already lost four of their matches in the league. Bangalore, on the other hand, are likely to have an upper hand while hosting DC on their home ground.

Ahead of the match 20 of IPL 2023, take a look at the head-to-head records between RCB and DC and live streaming details for the same.

RCB vs DC: Head-to-head records

While both Bangalore and Delhi have been playing in the league since its inaugural edition in 2008, they are yet to win an IPL title.

Speaking of their head-to-head records, RCB and DC have faced each other in a total of 29 matches in the cash-rich tournament. With RCB having an edge over Delhi, they have won 18 matches while the latter have won 10 matches against Bangalore. Out of the 29 matches, one played between RCB and DC in IPL 2015 was abandoned due to heavy rain.

RCB vs DC weather prediction

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru on Saturday is expected to touch up to 35 degrees Celsius during the daytime. With a partly sunny sky, the wind speed is expected to range from 37km/hour.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals live streaming

When will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals take place?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take place on 15 April, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can I watch the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on TV?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I stream the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

RCB vs DC full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, and Micheal Bracewell.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, and Abhishek Porel.