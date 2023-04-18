IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK match summary: After their final-over heartbreak against Rajasthan Royals last week, Chennai Super Kings managed to get their campaign back on track with an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

CSK managed to keep calm and fight back in the business end of the match after Bangalore appeared favourites at one point to pull off the highest run-chase in the history of the IPL thanks to a mammoth third-wicket partnership between skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell and du Plessis staged a sensational comeback after Bangalore were off to a horror start in their chase of the sizeable 227-run target — the second biggest of the season so far — losing the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror with just 15 on the board. Maxwell smashed eight sixes and three fours in his 36-ball 76, stitching a partnership with skipper du Plessis (62 off 33) worth 126 off just 61 deliveries.

Chennai too, were guilty of putting down a number of catches, including two by Maheesh Theekshana. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni, however, turned the tide by pouching two tough chances to get rid of Maxwell and du Plessis, turning the tide in Chennai’s favour. The CSK bowlers then managed to stave off late fightbacks from Dinesh Karthik and Impact Player Suyash Prabhudessai to walk away with an 8-run win.

Earlier in the day, opener Devon Conway led the way with a swashbuckling 83 off 45 balls after Chennai were invited to bat by Bangalore, stitching valuable partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane (37) and Shivam Dube (52) to lay the foundation for a sizeable score. Moeen Ali later struck an unbeaten 19 off 9 balls to ensure CSK finished on 226/6.

IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns in the first ‘Kaveri Derby’ of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Both CSK and RCB have had a mixed run in the 18 days that have passed since the 16th edition of the league got underway, winning two and losing as many to sit at the sixth and seventh spots respectively on the points table.

Bangalore hit a roadblock of sorts after getting their campaign off to a commanding start with an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, suffering an 81-run thrashing against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata followed by a one-wicket loss in a high-scoring thriller against Lucknow Super Giants at home.

RCB, however, managed to pull things back with a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy on Saturday with Vyshak Vijaykumar grabbing 3/20 on IPL debut, ensuring he remains in contention for the high-profile encounter against their southern rivals on Monday.

CSK, meanwhile, are coming into this game after a five-day break, having suffered a narrow three-run loss in another of this season’s nail-biters despite a late burst from skipper MS Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whose unbeaten 59-run stand nearly won Chennai the game from a tight spot.

Chennai have the better Net Run Rate of the two sides and a sizeable victory over Bangalore could help them jump four spots to the second position.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.