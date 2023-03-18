Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • RCB to induct AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle into Hall of Fame, retire jersey numbers worn by legends

Cricket

RCB to induct AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle into Hall of Fame, retire jersey numbers worn by legends

AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle will be inducted into RCB's Hall of Fame on 26 March and their respective jersey numbers 17 and 333 will also be retired.

RCB to induct AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle into Hall of Fame, retire jersey numbers worn by legends

Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2015. Sportzpics Photo by: Shaun Roy / SPORTZPICS / IPL

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have decided to retire the jersey numbers donned by AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. The batting greats are to be inducted into RCB’s Hall of Fame on 26 March. de Villiers made the No 17 jersey popular while playing for RCB and played for 11 seasons at the franchise from 2011 to 2021. Gayle played for RCB from 2011 to 2017 for seven years and made jersey No 333 extremely popular.

“Jersey numbers 17 and 333 will be retired forever as a tribute to @ABdeVilliers17 and @henrygayle, when we induct the legends of RCB into the Hall of Fame,” RCB tweeted.

de Villiers scored 4,491 runs in 156 matches for RCB at a strike rate of 152, scoring 37 half-centuries and two hundreds. He registered a highest score of 133 not out in 2015.

With Virat Kohli, de Villiers posted five 100-plus partnerships for RCB and two 200-plus stands, the only pair in the world to post two such partnerships.

West Indian hard hitter Gayle scored 3163 runs while playing for RCB. He hit five centuries for them.

During the 2013 IPL season, the Jamaican smashed a mindboggling 708 runs in 16 matches for RCB, including an unbeaten 175.

Gayle began his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009, before moving to RCB, where he served the longest stint with an IPL franchise. He was bought by Punjab Kings in 2018, where he played four seasons.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 18, 2023 11:07:15 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Technical changes during Delhi Capitals stint helped Axar Patel, says Ricky Ponting
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Technical changes during Delhi Capitals stint helped Axar Patel, says Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting, who is the coach of Delhi Capitals, said Axar Patel used to struggle against the short ball early in his career.

Ravindra Jadeja will be the X factor for CSK in IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh
First Cricket News

Ravindra Jadeja will be the X factor for CSK in IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh also spoke about the strengths and weaknesses of the CSK side ahead of the IPL 2023.

For CSK skipper MS Dhoni, IPL 2023 will be 'celebrated like no other': Matthew Hayden
First Cricket News

For CSK skipper MS Dhoni, IPL 2023 will be 'celebrated like no other': Matthew Hayden

Former Australia opener Hayden, who represented CSK for three seasons between 2008 and 2010, expected Dhoni to bow out in style in front of his home fans at the Chepauk in the 16th season of the IPL.