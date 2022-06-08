Ravindra Jadeja and wife open 101 Sukanya Samridhi accounts on occasion of daughter's fifth birthday

Ravindra Jadeja has often made headlines for his cricketing abilities. This time, it is the all-rounder’s charitable work that has caught the attention of internet users.

Jadeja and his wife have come forward to support a noble cause on their daughter’s fifth birthday today, 8 June. The couple has opened 101 Sukanya Samridhi accounts at the Jamnagar post office. They have also deposited Rs 11,000 per account. Jadeja took to social media to update his followers about his charity.

Check his post here:

According to the National Savings Institute, the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme encourages savings for the education of the girl child. The account can be opened through a minimum deposit of Rs 250. The account matures when the girl reached the age of 21.

As for Ravindra Jadeja, all-rounder had tied the knot with Rivaba in 2016. The couple’s daughter was born in 2017.

On the professional front, Jadeja has retained the top spot in the recent ICC Test all-rounder rankings, despite going through some ups and downs in the past few months.

In March, Jadeja was handed over the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings after MS Dhoni announced his decision to step down. The all-rounder failed to make a mark in this edition of the Indian Premier League, both in terms of individual performance and in terms of leading the side. In 10 fixtures, he scored a paltry 116, with a high score of 26.

Ravindra Jadeja ultimately stepped down as the CSK skipper. He was later ruled out of the cash-rich league after a bruised rib.

While the all-rounder has not been included in the squad for the recent T20I series against the Proteas, he will be part of India’s upcoming Test against England. The Test, which was rescheduled earlier due to COVID-19 fears, will take place at the Edgbaston from 1 to 5 July.

