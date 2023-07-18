Ravichandran Ashwin vs Anil Kumble: Who is the bigger match-winner for India in Tests?

Having completed more than a decade in Test cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin continues to take Indian cricket to new heights, leaving a lasting legacy in his career. At 36, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder continues to impress both with the bat and ball, more so in Test cricket.

His latest act was with the ball during India’s first Test against West Indies in Dominica. Having been snubbed for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June, it was the perfect opportunity to make a statement, yet again. And he did so in some style, finishing the match with figures of 12/131, that includes five-fers in both innings.

His performance led to him being called as ‘one of the greatest match-winners’ for India by Paras Mhambrey, India’s bowling coach. What’s more, Ashwin not only went past 700 wickets in international cricket but also equalled Anil Kumble’s record for most 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket by an Indian.

For a cricketer who has been considered to be at the same level of a legendary cricketer that of Kumble, it’s only fair that we take a look and compare the statistics of both the cricketers.

So how do the two fare in Test cricket? Let’s find out

Ashwin and Kumble’s home and away record

Ashwin fares better than Kumble when it comes to the ‘home’ record of both cricketers on occasions when India have won. Ashwin (41 matches) has played 13 games more than Kumble (28) at home, and also has more wickets in the criteria (272) than that of Kumble (208 wickets).

As far as ‘home’ runs are concerned, Ashwin is the winner here as well. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has amassed 1106 runs from 41 matches at an average of 26.97, while Kumble has scored just 548 runs from 28 matches at an average of 23.82.

And in away games on winning occasions, Ashwin once again holds the upper hand as far as runs are concerned. Ashwin has so far scored 637 runs from 14 away matches where India have won, while Kumble scored 170 runs from 15 matches at an average of 10.62.

Kumble, however, has a slight advantage over Ashwin in wickets in away games. Ashwin is still playing Test cricket, so he can still play catch-up with the former Karnataka bowler in this category. Kumble has scalped 80 wickets in the 15 away games that India won (And he was part of), while Ashwin has still 71 wickets from 14 games in this category.

There’s still a lot that Ashwin can offer in overseas conditions, and if past results are to go by, it’s just a matter of time before he eclipses Kumble’s wicket-taking record in this category.

Kapil Dev’s home and away record in winning causes

Kapil Dev, despite being in a different era altogether, can be part of this particular league. Afterall, he too, was a bowling all-rounder with Ashwin who could produce results with the bat as well.

His batting records in home games (that India won) reads similar to that of Ashwin’s. In 20 matches, Kapil has scored 809 runs at an average of 38.52, while having taken 74 wickets.

Kapil Dev, however, has only played four away matches which India won, and scored just 95 runs at an average of 15.83, while having taken 16 wickets.

This does not do justice if we compare Kapil Dev’s overall away record in Tests. He has had the experience of playing 66 Tests on overseas soil, scoring 2438 runs at an average of 26.21. Kapil, known for decimating the opposition with the ball, has taken 215 wickets from these 66 away games he has played for India.

Ashwin’s other Test records

When Ashwin removed Alzarri Joseph on Day 1 of the Dominica Test, he became only the third Indian to take 700 international wickets. The other two, are Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711). In fact, Ashwin, on 709 wickets, is just three away from surpassing Harbhajan.

Ashwin can also level Kumble on most five-wicket hauls in a Test innings, should he take one each in the second Test that starts on Thursday. Ashwin has 33 five-fer in Tests, only two behind Kumble, on 35.