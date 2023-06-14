Ravichandran Ashwin will compete for the Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 (TNPL). The legendary Indian spinner had made a return to domestic T20 franchise cricket after failing to make it to India’s playing XI at the recent ICC World Test Championship 2023 final (WTC).

Ashwin, 36, has been India’s best spinner across formats for the last ten years and tops the ICC Test bowling rankings. In WTC Cycle 2021-23, he was India’s leading wicket-taker, so his absence from the India XI for the final was a big surprise.

During India’s 209-run defeat against Australia at The Oval in London, the former cricketers raised their frustration with the management of the Indian team for not including Ashwin.

Cricketer Ashwin is next month expected to be a part of India’s next Test outings against West Indies and is looking to get some match fitness with Dindigul Dragons.

Ashwin recently posted an Instagram story with the caption, “Closure! TNPL Calling.”

Since Dindigul Dragons’ inception in 2016, Ashwin has been there with the team. However, he appeared in only one game last season as the Dragons finished sixth in an eight-team tournament in 2022 with only two wins.

In February 2023, Ashwin was spotted at Dindigul’s auction table. He and Varun Chakravarthy had previously been part of the team. In his recent T20 stint, Ashwin took 14 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2023.

Despite reaching the finals twice so far, Dindigul Dragons are yet to win the TNPL title. They will play their first game of the season against Ba11sy Trichy on June 14 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

