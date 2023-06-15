Ravichandran Ashwin made headlines a few days back for failing to make the India XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 despite being the ICC No 1 bowler and now he is back in the news for a stunning move of taking a second review on a same ball in a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match on Wednesday.

Ashwin was quick to return to action as he featured in TNPL on Wednesday barely three days after India suffered a 209-run loss to Australia in the WTC final.

Ashwin is captaining Dindigul Dragons in TNPL and in his first game against Ba11sy Trichy, something bizarre happened.

Ba11sy Trichy’s R Rajkumar was given out caught behind by umpire K Srinivasan but the batter survived after he made a successful review. The third umpire overturned the decision as the bat had hit the ground before the ball passed it.

As there was a spike on the UtraEdge before the ball crossed the bat, the decision was overturned.

This did not go down well with Ashwin who immediately reviewed the DRS decision on the same ball. After going through the full process, the third umpire once again gave a decision of not out.

Talking about the match, Ba11sy Trichy were bowled out for 120 with Ashwin taking two wickets for 26 in four overs. he also bowled a maiden.

Dragons completed the chase in 14.5 overs to clinch a six-wicket win.

Explaining his decision after the match, Ashwin said: “Looking at the big screen, I felt [it was out]. DRS is a new rule in this competition. The spike [on UltraEdge] generally comes ahead of the bat, even if there is an edge. And to overturn the on field call, there has to be conclusive evidence. That they overturned it, I was slightly not happy. So, I reviewed it, hoping they [umpires] might look at it from a different angle.”

