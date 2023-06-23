Although it’s been over a couple of weeks since India tasted a 209-run loss from Australia in the World Test Championship final, the wound it seems is still very fresh with Ravichandran Ashwin, who despite being the world no. 1 Test bowler wasn’t included in the playing XI.

Ashwin took to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts on social media reactions on the WTC final loss, most of all very empathically noted MS Dhoni’s time as the Indian skipper and the three ICC titles he brought home. It has now been around 10 years since India last won an ICC title. 2013 Champions Trophy, under MS Dhoni, was the last ICC title India won.

“It is understandable that there’s a furore in India that we haven’t won an ICC trophy in 10 years. I empathise with the fans. But the reaction on social media is that this player should be dropped and that player should be included. But the quality of a player doesn’t change overnight. A lot of us talk about MS Dhoni’s leadership. What did he do? He kept it very simple. Under his regime, where I also played, he will pick a squad of 15. The same squad of 15 and the XI will play throughout the year. That sense of security is very important for a player,” Ashwin said.

Last week in an Indian Express interview, Ashwin pointed to a “sense of security” as a major reason behind a player’s ability to play freely. He hit out at being given the tag of an “overthinker” and explained that the fear of being dropped from the squad anytime made him feel “traumatised” and overthink.

“A lot of people marketed me and positioned me that I am an overthinker. A person who will get 15-20 matches on the go doesn’t have to be mentally overthinking. A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised and will be overthinking because it’s my job. It’s my journey. So this is what suits me. If somebody is going to tell me, ‘you’re going to play 15 matches, you will be looked after, you will be this, you are responsible for players, you are in the leadership role, I won’t be overthinking. Why would I?”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.