India is slated to face Australia for the World Test Championship title in June this year and later in October will host the ODI World Cup. This gives the Indian cricket team a shot at clinching two ICC trophies in the same year.

The last ICC silverware India won was the Champions Trophy under the now-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2013. He then steered the Indian team to the 2011 ODI World Cup for country’s second overall. Ever since, despite putting up good performances in ICC events, they’ve fallen short.

India got to the ODI World Cup semi-finals in 2015 and 2019. In the T20 World Cups, India reached the final in 2014 and got to the semis in 2016 and 2022.

In 2021, however, India could not take their campaign beyond the group stage.

This consistent failure to score a major ICC trophy in a decade has raised questions. But former India head coach Ravi Shastri made a suggestion for the fans.

Shastri has asked fans to be patient while reminding it took Sachin Tendulkar six attempts to win his first World Cup in 2011.

“I think India are due. They have been consistent – they reached finals, semi-finals on a regular basis. Look at Sachin Tendulkar. He had to play six World Cups to win one ICC trophy. 6 World Cups means 24 years. And on his last World Cup, he won,” he told SportsYaari.

Shastri also pointed to the legendary football player Lionel Messi, who like Sachin, won the World Cup last year.

“Look at Lionel Messi. Classic example that is. I mean how long he has been playing. And when he started winning, he won the Copa America, and the World Cup and scored in the final as well. So you have to wait. It will rain,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.