Ravi Shastri explains why India pulled out of England tour in 2021

The fifth Test between India and England, that had to be rescheduled last year owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, started on Friday at Edgbaston. When stumps were drawn, India were at 338/7 after Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja forged a brilliant partnership of 222 runs for the sixth wicket.

Ravi Shastri, who was the Indian cricket team's head coach back in 2021, is currently in England as one of the commentators. He explained why India were justified in walking away from the game last year. Shastri went on to explain that a lot of the players in the camp had young families and there was no clarity over the impact of the virus.

"The word on COVID was not a 100 per cent certain coming from anywhere. Anyone could have gotten it, if someone would have got it in the middle of a Test match, then that would have been even worse. As opposed to now, where that fear factor of getting COVID and being isolated is not the same,” Shastri told Sky Sports on Friday.

Shastri added the team decision was also justified considering the mindset to the pandemic was different. As per protocols, if any player tested positive during the match, the entire team would have been in jeopardy.

“Even then, I wasn't in the dressing room but I tell you, I had half the mindset of probably thinking what you were thinking of getting the reserves out there and finish this series. But it was a tough one, had anyone tested positive during the Test match, it would have been a big problem," he added.

India had taken a 2-1 lead last year after winning two riveting contests at Lord’s and at The Oval. The fifth test is taking place at Edgbaston where Ben Stokes is leading England and Jasprit Bumrah is India’s captain.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.