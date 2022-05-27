Ravi Shastri expects a Royal battle between RR and RCB in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have been long-awaiting a title success and will have their latest and closest attempt to reach an Indian Premier League final as they face off in IPL Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium on Friday.

Bangalore are yet to taste title success in 15 years while Rajasthan have been the also-ran of the tournament since winning the inaugural edition under the late Shane Warne in 2008.

Such long waits have increased both the sides' appetite to go the distance, believes former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri.

"It’s been 14 years for RCB (as they’ve never owned that elusive silverware) and 13 years since Rajasthan won their last title in the inaugural season," said Shastri on Star Sports. "So, between the two of them, it’s been 27 years (laughs). They both want it badly, and it will be a battle of the royals. Let’s wait for that one. It’s going to be a great contest as both the teams would want to win it badly."

The 60-year-old former all-rounder still gives an upper hand to the Bengaluru outfit as their opponents lost momentum with a disappointing loss to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, where David Miller's three successive sixes of the last over stole the show. RCB, on the other hand, saw off Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator following a century from an unlikely Rajat Patidar.

"I think the challenge will be on the Rajasthan Royals after their disappointing loss against Gujarat Titans (in Qualifier 1). They must be hurt. Can they pick themselves up? RCB, on the other hand, is on a high. They’ll be keen to turn it around and put a high skill level back into the game. So, I agree with Ravi that we are going to have a cracker of a game on Friday night," concluded Shastri.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.