Ravi Shastri bats for T20 leagues over bilateral series’, calls for two-tier Test setup

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that T20I bilateral tournaments can be reduced and added that franchise cricket can get the encouragement.

"I would be a little careful of the number of bilateral splits, especially in T20 cricket. There's a lot of franchise cricket which can be encouraged, whichever country it's in — India, West Indies, or Pakistan," Shastri said on a Telegraph's Sport's podcast.

"You play less bilaterals and then you get together for the World Cups. So the emphasis on ICC World Cup events becomes paramount. Then people look forward to them," he added.

Shastri also put his weight behind the a two-tier Test set up.

"I think two tiers are needed, otherwise Test cricket will die in 10 years time."

"You need six teams at the top, and then six teams in the second and then you qualify. And those top six play against each other more often because of the corridor you open up by having less bilateral T20 cricket and just franchise cricket. That's the way all formats of the game can survive," he explained.

