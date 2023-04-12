Former India coach Ravi Shastri has lambasted players getting injured every other match without having played much cricket between injuries. Shastri expressed his opinion when he was asked about Chennai Super King’s (CSK) Deepak Chahar, who had to leave the field during the match against Mumbai Indians due to a hamstring injury.

Chahar has had an unfortunate last couple of years with regular injuries. In February 2022, he picked a hamstring injury and while he was in rehabilitation he suffered a back injury, which made him unfit for the last season of the IPL.

Later he returned for India’s Zimbabwe tour and also got picked up as a reserve for the 2022 T20 World Cup. But in December 2022 again he picked up a hamstring injury after bowling just three overs in Bangladesh.

He had returned to play only this IPL season and three matches into it he’s again injured.

All the while he had been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Shastri, while speaking about the repeated rehabs at the NCA after injuries, said some players have become “permanent residents of the NCA”.

“Let us put it in this way, there are quite a few players who have become permanent residents of the NCA, Shastri said to ESPNCricinfo. “Soon they will get a residence permit there, to walk in any time they want. And it is not a good thing. It’s unreal. I mean you are not playing that much cricket to be injured again and again. You can’t even play four matches on the trot. Then why are you going to NCA for? I mean you come back and after three matches you are back there.

“So make sure you return fit and return once and for all. It’s damn frustrating not just for the team but also for the players, BCCI and the captains of the various franchises. It’s annoying, to say the least. I can understand a serious injury. But if after every four game, someone touches the hamstring or his groin you start thinking about what is actually going on. And some of them don’t play any other cricket. I mean it’s just four overs and in three hours the game is over. It’s ridiculous,” he said.

