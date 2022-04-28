Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Ranji Trophy quarter-finals from 4 June in Bengaluru; final from 20 June

  • Press Release
  • April 28th, 2022
  • 16:46:11 IST

Mumbai: Bengaluru will host the Ranji Trophy knock-out matches, starting with the quarter-finals, from 4 June with the final set to be played from 20 June.

The league stage of the Ranji Trophy was played before the start of the ongoing IPL and the BCCI had said that the knock-outs would be played after the lucrative T20 league.

File image of the Ranji Trophy. Image credit: BCCI

PTI is in possession of the Ranji Trophy knock-out schedule.

It is understood that there will be no compulsory quarantine for the players but bio-bubble will be maintained. The teams and the players will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report on their arrival at the venue.

The four quarter-finals will be played from 4-8 June. Bengal will take on Jharkhand in the first quarter-final.

Fourty-one-time Ranji champions Mumbai are up against Uttarakhand while Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh will square off in the third quarter-final.

The fourth quarter-final will be played between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The two semi-finals will be played from 12 to 16 June, while the summit clash of the prestigious domestic championship will be played from 20 June.

The Schedule: Quarter-finals: June 4-8 First Quarter-final: Bengal vs Jharkhand. Second Quarter-final: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand. Third Quarter-final: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh. Fourth Quarter-final: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh. Semifinals: 12-16 June. Final: 20-24 June.

