Cricket

Ranji Trophy Final Highlights, Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 3 at Eden Gardens: Bengal trail by 61 runs at stumps

Ranji Trophy Final Live: Bengal take on Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens in the domestic tournament's final. Image: Twitter/BCCI Domestic

Bengal Vs Saurashtra At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 16 February, 2023

16 February, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
Bengal

Bengal

174/10 (54.1 ov)

169/4 (53.0 ov)

Final
Saurashtra

Saurashtra

404/10 (110.0 ov)

Kolkata: Saurashtra batters complimented their bowler’s superb performance on Day 1 by securing a comprehensive lead of 143 runs at stumps on the second day in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Friday.

Arpit Vasavada (81*) and Sheldon Jackson (59) ensured that Saurashtra grasped a firm grip over Bengal ending the day at 317/5, dampening their chances to stage a comeback in the Ranji finals.

Opener Harvik Desai played a half-century knock while Chirag Jani remained unbeaten on 57 at the stumps on Day 2.

Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel were the only Bengal bowlers to make it to the wicket’s column as they scalped two wickets each.

Brief Score: Saurashtra 317/5 (Vasavada 81*, Jackson 59, Jani 57*; Ishan Porel 2-72) vs Bengal 174 (Shahbaz 69, A Porel 50: Sakariya 3-33, Unadkat 3-44)

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 17:30:47 IST

