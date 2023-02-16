Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Highlights, Bengal vs Saurashtra: Bengal bowled out for 174; Saurashtra trail by 93 runs

Kolkata: A red-hot Bengal will have a chance to claim their first Ranji Trophy title in 33 years when they face Saurashtra, bolstered by the return of pacer and domestic game heavyweight Jaydev Unadkat, in the summit clash from Thursday.

Bengal will not just be hungry to win the title, but revenge will also be on their mind. The last time Bengal made the final in 2020, Saurashtra had won the title on the basis of first innings lead at their home turf in Rajkot.

Both the teams are set to cross swords in a Ranji final again, this time at Eden Gardens, a venue where Bengal had won their last Ranji Trophy way back in 1990.

It’s not that Bengal have been under-performing. They have been on an upward curve since the 2019-20 season, making it to the semifinals three times on the trot. They have played two finals in this period. In between, the 2020-21 season was abandoned because of COVID-19 pandemic.

