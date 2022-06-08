Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Bengal create history with top-nine batters scoring half centuries

Bengal became the first team to feature nine fifties on the same scorecard in 250 years of first-class cricket.

Ranji Trophy: Bengal create history with top-nine batters scoring half centuries

Sudip Gharami and Anustup Majumdar scored centuries for Bengal against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals. Image: Twitter/BCCIDomestic

Bengal cricket team rewrote history books when all nine of their top batters scored half centuries against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. The record was achieved when Sayan Mondal brought about his fifty but Akash Deep ticked one more for good measure. It was the first instance of of the top-eight batters of a team scoring at least a half century in a first-class innings.

Mondal's fifty matched the previous record of Australian cricket team against Oxford and Cambridge Universities registered in 1893. Then, Australia had eight batters scoring at least a half century. That milestone, albeit, was not achieved by the top-eight players.

Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran and fellow-opener Abhishek Raman got things going with 65 and 61 respectively. Later, Sudip Kumar Gharami (186), Anustup Majumdar (117), Manoj Tiwary (73), Abhishek Porel (68), Shahbaz Ahmed (78), Mondal (53*) and Deep (53*) chimed in to take Bengal to 773/7 declared.

There were multiple century stands by the Bengal batting: Gharami and Majumdar put together 243 runs, 109 runs between Tiwary and Porel, Shahbaz and Mondal stitched a 101 run stand.

Raman had retired hurt when he was on 41 and rejoined the batting when Majumdar was dismissed.

Amid this carnage by Bengal, Sushant Mishra posted figures of 3/140 and Shahbaz Nadeem went for 175 runs while picking two wickets.

Prior to the Bengal-Jharkhand game in Bengaluru, there had been 27 occasions when seven 50-plus scores had been recorded in a first-class innings, according to Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians records, reports ESPNCricinfo.

Of those, three had come in the Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra vs Northern India in 1940-41, Holkar vs Mysore in 1945-46, and Bengal vs Bihar in 1996-97.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 08, 2022 14:05:35 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Debutant Suved Parkar's ton floors Uttarakhand, takes Mumbai to 304/3
First Cricket News

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Debutant Suved Parkar's ton floors Uttarakhand, takes Mumbai to 304/3

Debutant Parkar hit a stroke-filled 104 to guide Mumbai to a strong 304 for three on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Uttarakhand in Bangaluru on Monday.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Once struggling for training slots, Bengal's Sudip Gharami announces arrival with century
First Cricket News

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Once struggling for training slots, Bengal's Sudip Gharami announces arrival with century

Jharkhand's pedestrian effort with the ball also helped Bengal's cause as Gharami, who had a highest score of 27 in his four previous appearances, showed fine temperament and impressive technique en route his unbeaten 106-run knock that came off 204 balls with 13 fours and a six.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Karnataka-Uttar Pradesh quarter-final hangs in balance as 21 wickets fall on Day 2
First Cricket News

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Karnataka-Uttar Pradesh quarter-final hangs in balance as 21 wickets fall on Day 2

On a difficult KSCA pitch, left-arm orthodox spinner Saurabh Kumar (14-4-32-2) relied on his tight bowling to fox Karnataka, who collapsed to 100 for 8 after taking a healthy 98-run first innings lead.