Ranji Trophy: Bengal create history with top-nine batters scoring half centuries

Bengal became the first team to feature nine fifties on the same scorecard in 250 years of first-class cricket.
Bengal cricket team rewrote history books when all nine of their top batters scored half centuries against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. The record was achieved when Sayan Mondal brought about his fifty but Akash Deep ticked one more for good measure. It was the first instance of of the top-eight batters of a team scoring at least a half century in a first-class innings.
Mondal's fifty matched the previous record of Australian cricket team against Oxford and Cambridge Universities registered in 1893. Then, Australia had eight batters scoring at least a half century. That milestone, albeit, was not achieved by the top-eight players.
Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran and fellow-opener Abhishek Raman got things going with 65 and 61 respectively. Later, Sudip Kumar Gharami (186), Anustup Majumdar (117), Manoj Tiwary (73), Abhishek Porel (68), Shahbaz Ahmed (78), Mondal (53*) and Deep (53*) chimed in to take Bengal to 773/7 declared.
There were multiple century stands by the Bengal batting: Gharami and Majumdar put together 243 runs, 109 runs between Tiwary and Porel, Shahbaz and Mondal stitched a 101 run stand.
Raman had retired hurt when he was on 41 and rejoined the batting when Majumdar was dismissed.
Amid this carnage by Bengal, Sushant Mishra posted figures of 3/140 and Shahbaz Nadeem went for 175 runs while picking two wickets.
Prior to the Bengal-Jharkhand game in Bengaluru, there had been 27 occasions when seven 50-plus scores had been recorded in a first-class innings, according to Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians records, reports ESPNCricinfo.
Of those, three had come in the Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra vs Northern India in 1940-41, Holkar vs Mysore in 1945-46, and Bengal vs Bihar in 1996-97.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Debutant Parkar hit a stroke-filled 104 to guide Mumbai to a strong 304 for three on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Uttarakhand in Bangaluru on Monday.
Jharkhand's pedestrian effort with the ball also helped Bengal's cause as Gharami, who had a highest score of 27 in his four previous appearances, showed fine temperament and impressive technique en route his unbeaten 106-run knock that came off 204 balls with 13 fours and a six.
On a difficult KSCA pitch, left-arm orthodox spinner Saurabh Kumar (14-4-32-2) relied on his tight bowling to fox Karnataka, who collapsed to 100 for 8 after taking a healthy 98-run first innings lead.