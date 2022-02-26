Ranji Trophy 2022: Vishnu Solanki makes hundred just days after newborn daughter's death

Having lost his newborn daughter just 10 days ago, Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki scored a remarkable hundred in the ongoing Ranji Trophy against Chandigarh.

On Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy clash, the Baroda batter was on 103 not out after his team reached 398/7 at stumps with a 230-run lead. During the game, the track seemed to be favourable to the bowlers as Chandigarh walked back to the pavilion with only 168 runs. Solanki, who came to bat at the fifth position, put up a good batting score. He proudly finished the day with an unbeaten 103 off 161 deliveries.

In his 161-ball knock, Solanki hit 12 smashing fours to the boundary while Chandigarh bowlers suffered a hard time against him. Due to his amazing grit and focus, the young batter took his squad to a position of strength at the Vikash Cricket Ground, Cuttack on Friday (25 February).

On 6 February, Solanki reached Bhubaneswar along with his Baroda teammates. He was excited because the premier domestic competition was finally resuming after it got cancelled last year. On 11 February, he received news from his family, congratulating him on becoming a dad to a daughter. That joy, however, turned to immense grief after his newborn passed away within 24 hours.

The following day, worried Solanki flew back to his hometown to attend the funeral. After staying at home for three days, he took a flight back to Bhubaneswar to continue with the tournament.

Baroda Cricket Association's Shishir Hattangadi took to Twitter and narrated Solanki's story. He said that despite losing his newborn daughter some days back, the cricketer got back to represent his team to get a hundred. Calling Solanki an inspiration,Hattangadi wrote, "His name may not make social media 'likes', but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real life her."

A story of a Cricketer who lost his new born daughter a few days ago.He attends the funeral and gets back to represent his team @BCCIdomestic @cricbaroda to get a hundred.His name may not make social media "likes",but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real life hero. An inspiration! — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) February 25, 2022

In their opening match with Bengal, Baroda lost by four wickets which made it impossible for them to come up to the Elite Group B. Following a few days of his mandatory quarantine period, the 29-year-old batter joined the team on 23 February for net practice. It was just a day before the match against Chandigarh.

As he has been an experienced player, Solanki was straightaway enlisted into the playing eleven, where he rightly proved his mettle.

