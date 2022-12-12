The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 marks the return of senior men’s domestic First Class cricket in India. This year, a total of 38 teams will participate in the 88th edition of the prestigious tournament which will be held in the traditional format after two years of hiatus. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was not held in 2020–2021 and in the 2021-22 season, it was played in a scaled-back format. The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will consist of 135 matches, beginning on 13 December 2022 and will continue till 20 February 2023.

Madhya Pradesh won the 2021-22 edition by defeating Mumbai by 6 wickets in the summit game. However, Mumbai are the most successful side in history with as many as 41 titles.

Let’s take a look at the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 format, groups, fixtures, squads and every other detail:

Format

38 teams have been divided into five groups. Four groups with eight teams each belong to the Elite Groups while six teams have been put in one Plate Group.

There will be two separate winners in Ranji Trophy this season — one for the Elite Groups and another for the Plate Group.

The top two teams from each Elite Group after equal home and away matches will qualify for the quarter-finals while the bottom-placed teams will be relegated to the Plate Group for next season.

In the Plate Group, each side plays the other five after which the top four will qualify for the semi-finals. The bottom two will play in a playoff for the fifth and sixth spots. There will be another playoff for the third and fourth spots. The two finalists will be promoted to Elite Group for the 2023-24 season.

This season, while the group matches will be of four days, the Ranji knockout clashes will be played for five days.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Groups:

Elite A: Baroda, Bengal, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh.

Elite B: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Delhi.

Elite C: Kerala, Goa, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Services, Karnataka.

Elite D: Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Railways, Gujarat, Vidarbha.

Plate Group: Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Complete Schedule:

(All matches will start at 9:30 AM across all venues)

13 December 2022:

Bengal v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Kolkata

Baroda v Odisha (Elite A), Bhubaneshwar

Nagaland v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Sovima

Haryana v Himachal Pradesh (Elite A), Rohtak

Andhra v Mumbai (Elite B), Vizianagaram

Delhi v Maharashtra (Elite B), Pune

Assam v Saurashtra (Elite B), Guwahati

Hyderabad v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Hyderabad

Chhattisgarh v Puducherry (Elite C), Puducherry

Jharkhand v Kerala (Elite C), Ranchi

Goa v Rajasthan (Elite C), Porvorim

Karnataka v Services (Elite C), Bengaluru

Chandigarh v Punjab (Elite D), Mohali

Jammu and Kashmir v Madhya Pradesh (Elite D), Jammu

Railways v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur

Gujarat v Tripura (Elite D), Agartala

Manipur v Sikkim (Plate), Rangpo

Arunachal Pradesh v Bihar (Plate), Patna

Meghalaya v Mizoram (Plate), Nadiad

20 December 2022:

Bengal v Himachal Pradesh (Elite A), Kolkata

Baroda v Haryana (Elite A), Vadodara

Odisha v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun

Nagaland v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Sovima

Assam v Delhi (Elite B), Guwahati

Andhra v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Coimbatore

Maharashtra v Saurashtra (Elite B), Rajkot

Hyderabad v Mumbai (Elite B), Mumbai

Chhattisgarh v Services (Elite C), Delhi

Karnataka v Puducherry (Elite C), Bengaluru

Goa v Jharkhand (Elite C), Jamshedpur

Kerala v Rajasthan (Elite C), Jaipur

Chandigarh v Madhya Pradesh (Elite D), Indore

Punjab v Railways (Elite D), Delhi

Gujarat v Jammu and Kashmir (Elite D), Ahmedabad

Tripura v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur

Bihar v Manipur (Plate), Ahmedabad

Arunachal Pradesh v Mizoram (Plate), Anand

Meghalaya v Sikkim (Plate), Shillong

27 December 2022:

Baroda v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Vadodara

Bengal v Nagaland (Elite A), Sovima

Haryana v Odisha (Elite A), Cuttack

Himachal Pradesh v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun

Andhra v Maharashtra (Elite B), Vizianagaram

Assam v Hyderabad (Elite B), Hyderabad

Delhi v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Delhi

Mumbai v Saurashtra (Elite B), Mumbai

Chhattisgarh v Kerala (Elite C), Thumba

Goa v Karnataka (Elite C), Porvorim

Jharkhand v Services (Elite C), Jamshedpur

Puducherry v Rajasthan (Elite C), Puducherry

Chandigarh v Gujarat (Elite D), Ahmedabad

Jammu and Kashmir v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur

Madhya Pradesh v Railways (Elite D), Delhi

Punjab v Tripura (Elite D), Agartala

Arunachal Pradesh v Manipur (Plate), Anand

Bihar v Meghalaya (Plate), Shillong

Mizoram v Sikkim (Plate), Rangpo

03 January 2023:

Bengal v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun

Baroda v Himachal Pradesh (Elite A), Vadodara

Nagaland v Odisha (Elite A), Cuttack

Haryana v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Kanpur

Andhra v Hyderabad (Elite B), Vizianagaram

Delhi v Saurashtra (Elite B), Rajkot

Assam v Maharashtra (Elite B), Pune

Mumbai v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Mumbai

Chhattisgarh v Karnataka (Elite C), Raipur

Puducherry v Services (Elite C), Delhi

Jharkhand v Rajasthan (Elite C), Jaipur

Goa v Kerala (Elite C), Thumba

Chandigarh v Tripura (Elite D), Agartala

Jammu and Kashmir v Railways (Elite D), Delhi

Gujarat v Punjab (Elite D), Valsad

Madhya Pradesh v Vidarbha (Elite D), Indore

Bihar v Sikkim (Plate), Patna

Arunachal Pradesh v Meghalaya (Plate), Anand

Manipur v Mizoram (Plate), Ahmedabad

10 January 2023:

Himachal Pradesh v Odisha (Elite A), Nadaun

Baroda v Bengal (Elite A), Kolkata

Uttar Pradesh v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Kanpur

Haryana v Nagaland (Elite A), Rohtak

Andhra v Delhi (Elite B), Delhi

Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Pune

Assam v Mumbai (Elite B), Guwahati

Hyderabad v Saurashtra (Elite B), Hyderabad

Goa v Puducherry (Elite C), Porvorim

Chhattisgarh v Jharkhand (Elite C), Raipur

Kerala v Services (Elite C), Thumba

Karnataka v Rajasthan (Elite C), TBC

Railways v Tripura (Elite D), Delhi

Chandigarh v Vidarbha (Elite D), Chandigarh

Jammu and Kashmir v Punjab (Elite D), Mohali

Gujarat v Madhya Pradesh (Elite D), Indore

Arunachal Pradesh v Sikkim (Plate), Rangpo

Manipur v Meghalaya (Plate), Shillong

Bihar v Mizoram (Plate), Nadiad

17 January 2023:

Baroda v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun

Himachal Pradesh v Nagaland (Elite A), Nadaun

Bengal v Haryana (Elite A), Rohtak

Odisha v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Meerut

Hyderabad v Maharashtra (Elite B), Pune

Andhra v Saurashtra (Elite B), Rajkot

Delhi v Mumbai (Elite B), Delhi

Assam v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Chennai

Chhattisgarh v Rajasthan (Elite C), Jodhpur

Karnataka v Kerala (Elite C), Thumba

Jharkhand v Puducherry (Elite C), Puducherry

Goa v Services (Elite C), Delhi

Chandigarh v Railways (Elite D), Chandigarh

Jammu and Kashmir v Tripura (Elite D), Jammu

Gujarat v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur

Madhya Pradesh v Punjab (Elite D), Mohali

24 January 2023:

Baroda v Nagaland (Elite A), TBD

Bengal v Odisha (Elite A), TBD

Haryana v Uttarakhand (Elite A), TBD

Himachal Pradesh v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), TBD

Andhra v Assam (Elite B), TBD

Delhi v Hyderabad (Elite B), TBD

Maharashtra v Mumbai (Elite B), TBD

Saurashtra v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), TBD

Chhattisgarh v Goa (Elite C), TBD

Jharkhand v Karnataka (Elite C), TBD

Kerala v Puducherry (Elite C), TBD

Rajasthan v Services (Elite C), TBD

Chandigarh v Jammu and Kashmir (Elite D), TBD

Gujarat v Railways (Elite D), TBD

Madhya Pradesh v Tripura (Elite D), TBD

Punjab v Vidarbha (Elite D), TBD

25 January 2023:

TBD v TBD (Plate Final), TBD

31 January 2023:

TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD

TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD

TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD

TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD

8 February 2023:

TBD v TBD (Semi-final), TBD

TBD v TBD (Semi-final), TBD

16 February 2023:

TBD v TBD (Final), TBD

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Squads so far:

Madhya Pradesh (for first two matches): Aditya Shrivastav (c), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Harsh Gawali, Aman Solanki, Shubham Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Gaurav Yadav, Yuvraj Nema, Anubhav Agarwal.

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde, Musheer Khan.

Bengal (for first two matches): Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra.

Tamil Nadu (for first three matches): B Indrajith (c), R Sai Kishore, B Aparajith, B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan. Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturved, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin, Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, L Vignesh, Trilok Nag.

Delhi (for first two matches): Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat, Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisth, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh Lakshay Thareja, Pranshu Vijayran.

Kerala (for first two matches): Sanju Samson (c), Sijomon J (vc), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh M D, Fanoos F, Basil N P, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin S, Rahul P.

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar, R Sanjay, Atharv Taide, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Apoorv Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit Yadav.

Odisha: Subhranshu Senapati (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Govind Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Raut, Rakesh Patnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Rajesh Dhupar, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Tarini Sa, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Kanojia.

Uttar Pradesh: Karan Sharma (c), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav.

Meghalaya: Punit Bisht (c), Kishan Lyngdoh, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Dippu Ch Sangma, Lerry Sangma, Tarique Anwar Siddique, Raj Biswa, Abhishek Kumar, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Arbin Singh, Md Nafees Siddique, Lakhan Singh, Swarajeet Das, Rajesh Bishnoi.

Assam: Kunal Saikia (c), Subham Mondal, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri, Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Hazarika.

