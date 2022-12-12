Ranji Trophy 2022-23: The latest season of Ranji Trophy begins on 13 December 2022 and will continue till 20 February 2023.
The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 marks the return of senior men’s domestic First Class cricket in India. This year, a total of 38 teams will participate in the 88th edition of the prestigious tournament which will be held in the traditional format after two years of hiatus. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was not held in 2020–2021 and in the 2021-22 season, it was played in a scaled-back format. The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will consist of 135 matches, beginning on 13 December 2022 and will continue till 20 February 2023.
Madhya Pradesh won the 2021-22 edition by defeating Mumbai by 6 wickets in the summit game. However, Mumbai are the most successful side in history with as many as 41 titles.
Let’s take a look at the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 format, groups, fixtures, squads and every other detail:
Format
38 teams have been divided into five groups. Four groups with eight teams each belong to the Elite Groups while six teams have been put in one Plate Group.
There will be two separate winners in Ranji Trophy this season — one for the Elite Groups and another for the Plate Group.
The top two teams from each Elite Group after equal home and away matches will qualify for the quarter-finals while the bottom-placed teams will be relegated to the Plate Group for next season.
In the Plate Group, each side plays the other five after which the top four will qualify for the semi-finals. The bottom two will play in a playoff for the fifth and sixth spots. There will be another playoff for the third and fourth spots. The two finalists will be promoted to Elite Group for the 2023-24 season.
This season, while the group matches will be of four days, the Ranji knockout clashes will be played for five days.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Groups:
Elite A: Baroda, Bengal, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh.
Elite B: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Delhi.
Elite C: Kerala, Goa, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Services, Karnataka.
Elite D: Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Railways, Gujarat, Vidarbha.
Plate Group: Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Complete Schedule:
(All matches will start at 9:30 AM across all venues)
13 December 2022:
Bengal v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Kolkata
Baroda v Odisha (Elite A), Bhubaneshwar
Nagaland v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Sovima
Haryana v Himachal Pradesh (Elite A), Rohtak
Andhra v Mumbai (Elite B), Vizianagaram
Delhi v Maharashtra (Elite B), Pune
Assam v Saurashtra (Elite B), Guwahati
Hyderabad v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Hyderabad
Chhattisgarh v Puducherry (Elite C), Puducherry
Jharkhand v Kerala (Elite C), Ranchi
Goa v Rajasthan (Elite C), Porvorim
Karnataka v Services (Elite C), Bengaluru
Chandigarh v Punjab (Elite D), Mohali
Jammu and Kashmir v Madhya Pradesh (Elite D), Jammu
Railways v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur
Gujarat v Tripura (Elite D), Agartala
Manipur v Sikkim (Plate), Rangpo
Arunachal Pradesh v Bihar (Plate), Patna
Meghalaya v Mizoram (Plate), Nadiad
20 December 2022:
Bengal v Himachal Pradesh (Elite A), Kolkata
Baroda v Haryana (Elite A), Vadodara
Odisha v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun
Nagaland v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Sovima
Assam v Delhi (Elite B), Guwahati
Andhra v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Coimbatore
Maharashtra v Saurashtra (Elite B), Rajkot
Hyderabad v Mumbai (Elite B), Mumbai
Chhattisgarh v Services (Elite C), Delhi
Karnataka v Puducherry (Elite C), Bengaluru
Goa v Jharkhand (Elite C), Jamshedpur
Kerala v Rajasthan (Elite C), Jaipur
Chandigarh v Madhya Pradesh (Elite D), Indore
Punjab v Railways (Elite D), Delhi
Gujarat v Jammu and Kashmir (Elite D), Ahmedabad
Tripura v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur
Bihar v Manipur (Plate), Ahmedabad
Arunachal Pradesh v Mizoram (Plate), Anand
Meghalaya v Sikkim (Plate), Shillong
27 December 2022:
Baroda v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Vadodara
Bengal v Nagaland (Elite A), Sovima
Haryana v Odisha (Elite A), Cuttack
Himachal Pradesh v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun
Andhra v Maharashtra (Elite B), Vizianagaram
Assam v Hyderabad (Elite B), Hyderabad
Delhi v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Delhi
Mumbai v Saurashtra (Elite B), Mumbai
Chhattisgarh v Kerala (Elite C), Thumba
Goa v Karnataka (Elite C), Porvorim
Jharkhand v Services (Elite C), Jamshedpur
Puducherry v Rajasthan (Elite C), Puducherry
Chandigarh v Gujarat (Elite D), Ahmedabad
Jammu and Kashmir v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur
Madhya Pradesh v Railways (Elite D), Delhi
Punjab v Tripura (Elite D), Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh v Manipur (Plate), Anand
Bihar v Meghalaya (Plate), Shillong
Mizoram v Sikkim (Plate), Rangpo
03 January 2023:
Bengal v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun
Baroda v Himachal Pradesh (Elite A), Vadodara
Nagaland v Odisha (Elite A), Cuttack
Haryana v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Kanpur
Andhra v Hyderabad (Elite B), Vizianagaram
Delhi v Saurashtra (Elite B), Rajkot
Assam v Maharashtra (Elite B), Pune
Mumbai v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Mumbai
Chhattisgarh v Karnataka (Elite C), Raipur
Puducherry v Services (Elite C), Delhi
Jharkhand v Rajasthan (Elite C), Jaipur
Goa v Kerala (Elite C), Thumba
Chandigarh v Tripura (Elite D), Agartala
Jammu and Kashmir v Railways (Elite D), Delhi
Gujarat v Punjab (Elite D), Valsad
Madhya Pradesh v Vidarbha (Elite D), Indore
Bihar v Sikkim (Plate), Patna
Arunachal Pradesh v Meghalaya (Plate), Anand
Manipur v Mizoram (Plate), Ahmedabad
10 January 2023:
Himachal Pradesh v Odisha (Elite A), Nadaun
Baroda v Bengal (Elite A), Kolkata
Uttar Pradesh v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Kanpur
Haryana v Nagaland (Elite A), Rohtak
Andhra v Delhi (Elite B), Delhi
Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Pune
Assam v Mumbai (Elite B), Guwahati
Hyderabad v Saurashtra (Elite B), Hyderabad
Goa v Puducherry (Elite C), Porvorim
Chhattisgarh v Jharkhand (Elite C), Raipur
Kerala v Services (Elite C), Thumba
Karnataka v Rajasthan (Elite C), TBC
Railways v Tripura (Elite D), Delhi
Chandigarh v Vidarbha (Elite D), Chandigarh
Jammu and Kashmir v Punjab (Elite D), Mohali
Gujarat v Madhya Pradesh (Elite D), Indore
Arunachal Pradesh v Sikkim (Plate), Rangpo
Manipur v Meghalaya (Plate), Shillong
Bihar v Mizoram (Plate), Nadiad
17 January 2023:
Baroda v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun
Himachal Pradesh v Nagaland (Elite A), Nadaun
Bengal v Haryana (Elite A), Rohtak
Odisha v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Meerut
Hyderabad v Maharashtra (Elite B), Pune
Andhra v Saurashtra (Elite B), Rajkot
Delhi v Mumbai (Elite B), Delhi
Assam v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Chennai
Chhattisgarh v Rajasthan (Elite C), Jodhpur
Karnataka v Kerala (Elite C), Thumba
Jharkhand v Puducherry (Elite C), Puducherry
Goa v Services (Elite C), Delhi
Chandigarh v Railways (Elite D), Chandigarh
Jammu and Kashmir v Tripura (Elite D), Jammu
Gujarat v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur
Madhya Pradesh v Punjab (Elite D), Mohali
24 January 2023:
Baroda v Nagaland (Elite A), TBD
Bengal v Odisha (Elite A), TBD
Haryana v Uttarakhand (Elite A), TBD
Himachal Pradesh v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), TBD
Andhra v Assam (Elite B), TBD
Delhi v Hyderabad (Elite B), TBD
Maharashtra v Mumbai (Elite B), TBD
Saurashtra v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), TBD
Chhattisgarh v Goa (Elite C), TBD
Jharkhand v Karnataka (Elite C), TBD
Kerala v Puducherry (Elite C), TBD
Rajasthan v Services (Elite C), TBD
Chandigarh v Jammu and Kashmir (Elite D), TBD
Gujarat v Railways (Elite D), TBD
Madhya Pradesh v Tripura (Elite D), TBD
Punjab v Vidarbha (Elite D), TBD
25 January 2023:
TBD v TBD (Plate Final), TBD
31 January 2023:
TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD
TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD
TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD
TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD
8 February 2023:
TBD v TBD (Semi-final), TBD
TBD v TBD (Semi-final), TBD
16 February 2023:
TBD v TBD (Final), TBD
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Squads so far:
Madhya Pradesh (for first two matches): Aditya Shrivastav (c), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Harsh Gawali, Aman Solanki, Shubham Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Gaurav Yadav, Yuvraj Nema, Anubhav Agarwal.
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde, Musheer Khan.
Bengal (for first two matches): Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra.
Tamil Nadu (for first three matches): B Indrajith (c), R Sai Kishore, B Aparajith, B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan. Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturved, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin, Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, L Vignesh, Trilok Nag.
Delhi (for first two matches): Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat, Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisth, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh Lakshay Thareja, Pranshu Vijayran.
Kerala (for first two matches): Sanju Samson (c), Sijomon J (vc), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh M D, Fanoos F, Basil N P, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin S, Rahul P.
Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar, R Sanjay, Atharv Taide, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Apoorv Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit Yadav.
Odisha: Subhranshu Senapati (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Govind Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Raut, Rakesh Patnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Rajesh Dhupar, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Tarini Sa, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Kanojia.
Uttar Pradesh: Karan Sharma (c), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav.
Meghalaya: Punit Bisht (c), Kishan Lyngdoh, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Dippu Ch Sangma, Lerry Sangma, Tarique Anwar Siddique, Raj Biswa, Abhishek Kumar, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Arbin Singh, Md Nafees Siddique, Lakhan Singh, Swarajeet Das, Rajesh Bishnoi.
Assam: Kunal Saikia (c), Subham Mondal, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri, Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Hazarika.
