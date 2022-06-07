Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Mumbai debutant Suved Parkar joins elite list with double century against Uttarakhand

Mumbai's Suved Parkar achieved a memorable feat on Day two of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Standing in for Ajinkya Rahane, who is injured, Suved registered a double century, becoming just the 12th Indian to do so on First-Class cricket debut.

Suved achieved the milestone during the second session on Tuesday, driving spinner Swapnil Singh towards long-off for a single. He hit 17 fours and three sixes.

Amol Muzumdar was the only other Mumbaikar to have posted a double century on debut. Parkar began the day on 104 not out and he crossed 150 in the first session. He and Sarfaraz Khan (153) forged a 267-run stand for the fourth wicket. Parkar was out for 252 as Mumbai declared at 647/8. Uttarakhand were 39/2 at stumps on Day 2.

According to The Hindu, Parkar is an alum of the Swami Vivekananda International School, the same school that India skipper Rohit Sharma went to. An injury for Rahane paved the way for Parkar to bat at number four.

Mumbai are aiming to clinch a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

