Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed tons not enough as Bengal concede lead vs MP in semis

Bengal were bowled out for 273 in the first innings against Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final match of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 in Alur. The side had a dismal start to the proceedings as they lost early wickets but it was Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed who showed the resistance and chipped in with an important partnership.

Tiwary was on a roll against Madhya Pradesh in the first innings after he notched up a ton. He had come out to bat when the side was struggling at 11/3 and began the innings with three boundaries in the first four deliveries that he faced to break the shackles.

The right-hander along with captain Abhimanyu Easwaran tried to provide some resistance as they chipped in with a 33-run stand for the fourth wicket. But the latter's stay was a brief one at the crease as he was undone by Puneet Datey for 22.

Easwaran's departure was followed by Abhishek Porel's wicket in a quick succession that left Bengal tottering at 54/5 on Day 2.

Tiwary was then joined by Shahbaz Ahmed and what unfolded next was a batting masterclass from the duo. Both the the batters got their eye in and scored runs to keep the scoreboard moving. The right-left batting combination of Tiwary and Shahbaz thoroughly frustrated the MP bowling unit as they compiled 183 runs for the sixth wicket.

Tiwary went on to score 102 off 211 deliveries which included 12 fours before getting out in the first session of the third day.

The right-handed batter had made good usage of sweep and reverse sweep against the spinners and didn't hold back from driving away anything around or outside off stump against the medium pacers. Another important aspect of Tiwary's brilliant knock was his footwork as he walked down the track on a number of occasions to negotiate the swing.

He eventually got out after top edging a tossed up delivery from Saransh Jain while trying to sweep. Rajat Patidar who was stationed at first slip took an easy catch to provide MP with the much-needed breakthrough.

Later, Shahbaz also notched up his hundred before getting out for 116. Earlier, MP rode on a hundred from Mantri to put 341 runs on the board in first innings. The side took a 68-run lead.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.