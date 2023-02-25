'Former Pakistan players don't let others do their job professionally': Ramiz Raja on Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has criticised Shoaib Akhtar, and former cricketers, for their constant nitpicking of the current side.

During a recent TV appearance, former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar had criticised star batter Babar Babar’s communication skills, saying that the captain can’t speak English properly. The comments by the 47-year-old fiersome bowler have been lambasted by many, including Raja who called him “a delusional superstar.”

“Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar. He also had an issue recently with Kamran Akmal. He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First, become a human and then a brand,” Raja was quoted as saying on Bol News.

“Our former players degrade our cricket brand by giving delusional statements. You will never see that happening in our neighbouring country. You will never see Sunil Gavaskar criticising Rahul Dravid or Sachin Tendulkar mocking Sourav Ganguly. It only happens in Pakistan, where former players don’t let others do their job professionally,” he added.

Raja shut down Akhtar’s ambition of becoming the PCB chairman in the future by saying he needs to get a graduate degree first. “He needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for the chairmanship of PCB,” Raja said.

Shoaib Akhtar, nicknamed ‘Rawalpindi Express’, played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan in an injury-marred career. Since retiring in 2011, Akhtar has been utilising the digital media to express his views on cricket with YouTube videos.

Ramiz Raja was removed as chairman of the Pakistan cricket board in December last year. The decision came after Pakistan were clinically swept aside at home by England (0-3). In his place, Najam Sethi was installed as the new chairman.

